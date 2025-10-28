Manchester United are allegedly in negotiations with a Swedish club over the potential signing of a 16-year-old starlet.

Manchester United are reportedly pushing to secure a deal for AIK Fotboll striker Kevin Filling.

For the first time in a year since his arrival at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim has guided the Red Devils to three successive wins in the Premier League.

As a result, there is an air of positivity at the club ahead of Saturday's fixture at Nottingham Forest with United having netted eight times across the aforementioned top-flight triple-header.

With United having heavily invested in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha able to deputise when required and Chido Obi viewed as a top prospect, club officials do not necessarily have to place immediate focus on strengthen in the number nine position.

However, according to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is interest in adding another starlet to the club's attacking ranks.

Who is Kevin Filling?

The report suggests that AIK could give the green light to Filling departing the club as soon as the winter transfer window.

Despite being just 16 years of age, Filling has already contributed two goals from seven Allsvenskan appearances for AIK.

In total, 203 minutes have been accumulated in Sweden's top flight, but AIK are seemingly prepared to cash in for the right price.

If United are to take a gamble on a player who has three caps for Sweden Under-18s, they will have to shell out in the region of €3m (£2.64m).

Plettenberg adds that there are teams in the Bundesliga who are also monitoring the situation ahead of the turn of the year.

Should Man United be investing for the future?

Man United's primary focus under Amorim is securing a return to European football at the earliest opportunity, subsequently meaning that senior additions will be favoured over prospects.

The likes of Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Patrick Dorgu and Sesko have all been signed by United with the present and future in mind.

That said, United should not be against any market opportunities that may materialise and investing in someone of the ability of Filling could pay off in the long term.

From the player's perspective, however, he needs to ensure that he continues on an upward trajectory, there being little point in a drop down to Under-21 level at a Premier League club when he has already played seven senior matches in Sweden.