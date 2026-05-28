Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi eyes his next Carlos Baleba as Spurs target Ligue 1 sensation

By Lewis Blain | 28 May 2026 13:24 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 13:24

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to add midfield reinforcements this summer, as manager Roberto De Zerbi continues shaping a squad capable of matching his high-intensity tactical demands.

Spurs have already been linked with several technically gifted young players across Europe, with the club keen to lower the average age of the squad while adding greater athleticism and mobility in central areas.

Now another emerging Ligue 1 talent has reportedly caught Tottenham’s attention, Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau.

Tottenham join race to sign Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

The north London outfit are among several Premier League clubs showing serious interest in Ngal’ayel Mukau after the Lille midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in France.

Reports now claim that Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton are currently among the clubs most actively monitoring the DR Congo international, while Brighton and Brentford have also carried out extensive scouting work.

The 21-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions as Lille OSC secured a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and qualification for next season's Champions League.

Mukau has reportedly impressed recruiters with his energy, pressing ability and tactical flexibility, while his technical quality on the ball has also stood out during detailed analysis.

The left-footer is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder, deeper controller or in more advanced central roles, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking versatility in midfield.

Ngal’ayel Mukau could be Roberto De Zerbi's next Carlos Baleba at Spurs

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The comparison to Carlos Baleba feels impossible to ignore.

Mukau shows so many of the same traits that made Baleba such a perfect fit under De Zerbi at Brighton - the athleticism, the controlled aggression in duels, the composure on the ball and the ability to cover absurd amounts of ground without ever looking flustered.

Even Como scout Ben Mattinson admitted he got “Baleba vibes” watching Mukau, praising his all‑round profile and the way he influences games both defensively and technically.

And that’s exactly why Spurs’ interest makes so much sense.

De Zerbi’s teams rely on midfielders who can press with intensity without losing their tactical shape, while also being brave enough to progress possession under pressure. Mukau already looks like the kind of player who could grow into that role naturally.

At 21, he’s still raw in places, so nobody will expect him to dominate Premier League midfields from day one, but the foundations are undeniably strong.

For Spurs and their Italian head coach, this feels like the sort of signing that could quietly become one of the smartest moves of the summer, especially if Mukau develops along a similar trajectory to Baleba over the next few years.