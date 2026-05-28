Arsenal have already received one "huge boost" for PSG Champions League final

By Ben Knapton | 28 May 2026 17:33

Arsenal have already received one "huge boost" for the 2025-26 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, ex-Gunners striker Jeremie Aliadiere has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Gunners will soon contest the first Champions League final between two national champions since the 2019-20 season, when Ligue 1 holders PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich behind closed doors.

Les Parisiens are now going for back-to-back European Cups, though, while Arsenal are yet to etch their name onto the famous trophy, only reaching one previous final in 2006 and suffering a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

However, Mikel Arteta's men head to Budapest as the newly-crowned Premier League champions, ending a 22-year wait for top-flight glory and meaning they have the chance to become just the fourth English team to win a league and European Cup double after Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

By conquering the Premier League, Arsenal have already avoided a "much tougher" Champions League final, Aliadiere believes, although he still singled out two PSG players who could do some serious damage to the Gunners.

Arsenal receive "huge boost" before Champions League final

© Iconsport / PA Images

"I felt if Arsenal won the Premier League, this would give them huge boost going into the final and can secure the Champions League victory as well," Aliadiere said in association with William Hill, one of the UK's best betting sites.

"Make no mistake that this is such a tough match for Arsenal, PSG are a brilliant team, with top players and offensively with [Ousmane] Dembele and [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia, they are a massive threat.

"But Arsenal have the best defence in the competition this season by a mile and this counts a lot. Had Arsenal not got over the line in the Premier League then, it could have become a lot tougher.

"Pressure can mount and it could be a tough evening, but Arsenal can learn from last year and go one better."

Aliadiere managed nine goals and four assists in 50 appearances for Arsenal, including two outings in the Champions League against Inter Milan - in the 5-1 San Siro victory - and CSKA Moscow.

PSG vs. Arsenal: The key battles in Champions League final

© Imago

Aliadiere name-checked Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as PSG's main danger men, and the latter in particular will have a glint in his eyes at the Puskas Arena.

Arsenal could be missing both right-backs in Jurrien Timber and Ben White due to injury, meaning that Arteta will be forced to shoe-horn Cristhian Mosquera - a centre-back by trade - into a wide role.

On the opposite end, however, PSG left-back Nuno Mendes has not played since the semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich due to a dead leg, so the Portuguese may not be at full fitness when he comes up against Bukayo Saka.

The latter's fellow attacker Viktor Gyokeres can anticipate a monstrous physical battle with Marquinhos and Willian Pacho too, while the scrap for midfield supremacy between Vitinha and Declan Rice is also one to watch.

Jeremie Aliadiere was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill for the Arsenal vs. PSG Champions League final preview.