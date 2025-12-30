Tottenham transfer news: Defender 'gives green light' to Spurs exit for one particular club

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Dec 2025 17:28

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly working on signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Juve but did not make an impact for the senior team, and was sold to Genoa permanently after impressing for them on loan.

In the January window of 2024, Spurs moved ahead of other suitors to sign Dragusin for a reported fee of £21.5m, but his time at the north London club has been marred by injuries.

Dragusin picked up an ACL injury during Tottenham's 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg back in February, and has been out for 11 months.

The centre-back marked his return in Spurs' 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, making a five-minute cameo in the London derby.

Juventus eye move for Dragusin?

According to journalist Enzo Bucchioni via Juvefc, the Bianconeri are hoping to bring the Romanian international back to the club in January.

The Old Lady are looking to provide Luciano Spalletti funds to make necessary reinforcements, and they have earmarked several targets, including Dragusin.

Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi and Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy are other options for Juventus, but they also want Dragusin, who is reportedly open to moving to Italy.

“The new Juventus director (Marco Ottolini) is trying to reunite with one of his former players, namely Dragusin, who was sold to Tottenham. The player has given the green light, and the deal is underway,” claims the journalist.

Spurs are unlikely to sell Dragusin

Thomas Frank needs more players as they compete in multiple competitions, and Dragusin could play an important role in the second half of the campaign.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are first-choice options for Frank in defence, while Kevin Danso remains another option. Dragusin will add quality and depth to the side, and letting him go, especially after his return from a long-term injury, does not make sense.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could look to offload winger Brennan Johnson in January after a deal with Crystal Palace has reportedly been agreed.