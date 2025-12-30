Tottenham transfer news: Spurs, Crystal Palace 'agree' Brennan Johnson transfer as fee revealed

By Carter White | 30 Dec 2025 15:13

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement to sell Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace in January.

The 24-year-old is wanted by a number of Premier League sides, with Bournemouth also supposedly keen on the attacker.

Johnson was a key force for Spurs last season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions as Ange Postecoglou's side lifted the Europa League.

However, the Wales international has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Frank, who is taking the club's forward line in a new direction.

As a result, Johnson has started just six Premier League matches this season, scoring twice and failing to record any assists.

Tottenham, Palace 'agree' Johnson deal

According to The Athletic, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have shaken hands on a deal for winger Johnson ahead of the January window

The report states that the Eagles are set to fork out close to £35m for the services of the 24-year-old right-sided attacker.

However, the player himself is yet to make a decision on his future, amid interest from other parts of the Premier League.

The Welshman would become the fourth-highest sale in Spurs history behind Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Kyle Walker.

Johnson is said to be Palace's number-one target for the New Year window, with Oliver Glanser's side desperate to bolster their attacking ranks.

Change in fortunes for Johnson

At the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Johnson was holding aloft a European trophy as a key part of the Tottenham plans.

Fastforward to the end of the calendar year and the attacker is nearly out of the North London door, with a switch to Crystal Palace pending on his approval.

As a result, Johnson could be swapping Champions League nights for Conference League jaunts to faraway countries in 2026.