Antoine Semenyo replacement: Bournemouth to 'compete' with Premier League club for winger

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Dec 2025 05:38 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 05:57

Bournemouth are currently preparing for a significant reshuffle of their attacking department as the January transfer window approaches.

The Cherries have had a challenging first half of the campaign under Andoni Iraola, and their below-par start to the season is set to be further tested by the imminent departure of Antoine Semenyo.

Bournemouth's disappointing season, highlighted by their 15th-placed standing in the Premier League table, has led to the club's desire to bring in fresh energy to secure a top-half finish.

With the club hierarchy resigned to losing their primary attacking threat to title-challenging Manchester City, recruitment efforts have intensified to identify a suitable successor.

The club's hunt for reinforcements has reportedly led the South Coast outfit to a versatile international winger currently based in North London.

Bournemouth 'identify' Spurs forward as primary Semenyo replacement

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson.

The Cherries are actively searching for a replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who is reportedly closing in on a £65m move to Man City.

Johnson has emerged as a key target for the recruitment team at the Vitality Stadium as they look to reinvest the substantial fee expected from the Semenyo sale.

While Oliver Glasner's Palace were credited with an interest in the 24-year-old earlier this month, Bournemouth’s sudden financial windfall could give them the advantage in negotiations.

It remains unclear whether Spurs would prefer a permanent sale or if they would consider sanctioning a loan move for the remainder of the season.

Frank emphasises Johnson importance amid transfer speculation

© Imago

Spurs boss Thomas Frank has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding Johnson, insisting that the Wales international remains an important figure in his first-team plans.

Despite the winger seeing his minutes limited in recent weeks, Frank explained that the competition for places in the Lilywhites' frontline has been exceptionally high this term.

"I think Brennan is very important for us," said the Spurs head coach. "Maybe he didn't get many minutes, but unfortunately I can only play 11 players.

"He's still started quite a few games. I think Brennan is an important player for us."

Ahead of Johnson's potential departure, Spurs are believed to be targeting attacking reinforcements, having previously shown interest in both Semenyo and Man City’s Savinho, while recent speculation has linked them with City and Egypt star Omar Marmoush.

Ultimately, the decision on Johnson’s future may depend on whether the North London club can secure their own targets before the January deadline.