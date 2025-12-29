Bournemouth in 'transfer battle' with two Premier League clubs for Sevilla star

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 15:55 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 16:05

Bournemouth are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Sevilla attacker Ruben Vargas.

The Cherries are bracing themselves for the departure of their best attacker, Antoine Semenyo, whose £65m release clause will become active in the January window.

Manchester City are in a strong position to secure his signature, although they are facing competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

While it remains to be seen who will win the race, Bournemouth are scouring the market for potential replacements ahead of the January market.

They have reportedly identified Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu as a possible candidate, along with Nottingham Forest's James McAtee.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Bournemouth among three clubs in Vargas race

According to ABC Sevilla, via Sports Witness, Bournemouth are also considering Sevilla's Vargas as a transfer target, although they are not the only club in the mix for the Switzerland international.

The report claims that Bournemouth, Leeds United and Sunderland are showing the 'most interest' in the winger.

Vargas, who only joined Sevilla from Augsburg in January, has scored three goals and provided four assists in 12 La Liga appearances this season.

The 27-year-old is not actively looking to leave Sevilla, but he could open the door to a departure if he receives a suitable proposal.

© Imago

What is Vargas's asking price?

There is a belief that the three interested Premier League clubs believe Vargas is worth around €10m (£8.7m).

However, Sevilla will demand at least €15m (£13m to part ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

The Andalusian side could be open to a small compromise due to their less-than-favourable economic situation.