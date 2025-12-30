Antoine Semenyo to Man City: Bournemouth's 'expectation' made known ahead of Premier League visit to Chelsea

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Dec 2025 04:50 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 05:49

Manchester City are reportedly on the verge of securing their first major signing of the winter window as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his attacking options for the second half of the season.

The Cityzens are reportedly close to acquiring Antoine Senenyo from Bournemouth, with the Ghana international also keen on the move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League title contenders have been searching for a dynamic wide player to provide competition and add depth to their squad, and Semenyo’s pursuit comes at a time of significant transition at the Etihad Stadium with Guardiola favouring a more direct style of football.

City currently sit second in the Premier League table and are determined to add further goalscoring threat to a side that have primarily relied on Erling Haaland this season.

The club are understood to have moved quickly to stay ahead of several rival clubs — Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea — who were also monitoring the situation on the South Coast.

Man City to ‘formalise’ Semenyo deal this week

According to a post on X from journalist Ben Jacobs, Bournemouth expect City to formalise a move for Semenyo within the next 48 hours.

The breakthrough follows positive discussions held on Monday regarding the structure of payments for the Ghana international’s reported release clause.

Semenyo is believed to have already verbally agreed personal terms with the Citizens and is said to be eager to test himself at the highest level of European football.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for the Cherries this term, contributing nine goals and three assists for the struggling Cherries, with his goal contributions (12) second only to Haaland (23) in the division.

While a deal is nearing completion, Bournemouth are reportedly hopeful that the attacker can make one final farewell appearance against Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

What is the impact of Semenyo’s potential arrival on City's attack?

The potential acquisition of Semenyo represents a significant investment in a player who has proven his ability to perform consistently in the English top flight.

The Ghanaian’s reported arrival is expected to provide Guardiola with greater tactical flexibility, as the forward is comfortable operating across the front three or in a more direct wide role.

However, City’s move could also have implications for the future of Oscar Bobb, who has reportedly been mulling over an exit to secure more regular first-team minutes elsewhere.

Semenyo’s physical profile and explosive pace are viewed as ideal attributes to complement the technical security already present in the side.

If the transfer is finalised as expected, the former Bristol City man could be available for selection as early as against Brighton & Hove Albion on January 7 as the title race intensifies.