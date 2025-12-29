Sunderland vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 16:03 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 16:04

Manchester City will continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Thursday evening.

The Citizens are second in the Premier League table, two points behind the leaders Arsenal, while Sunderland are in seventh, having enjoyed an excellent season to date.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Man City kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Sunderland vs. Man City being played?

The match will take place at Sunderland's home ground, the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have won five and drawn four of their nine home Premier League matches this season, so they will be protecting an unbeaten record this season.

The last clash between Sunderland and Man City at the Stadium of Light came in March 2017, and it was the latter that recorded a 2-0 victory.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Stadium of Light will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while highlights of the match can also be viewed on BBC Two's Match of the Day programme, which begins at 10.40pm.

Sunderland vs. Man City: What's the story?

This has all of the makings of a fascinating match, with Man City bidding to make it nine straight wins in all competitions against a Sunderland side that have been terrific in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign.

Man City must keep winning to stay in touch with Arsenal, while Sunderland have ambitions of securing European football for the 2026-27 season.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 success over Nottingham Forest, while Sunderland drew 1-1 with Leeds United last time out.

Man City are actually on an eight-game winning run against Sunderland in all competitions, while they have not lost to the Black Cats since November 2013.