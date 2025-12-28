Sunderland 1-1 Leeds United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues scoring streak

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 16:20 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 16:48

Leeds United strengthened their fight for Premier League survival by earning a point in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The Black Cats had the better of the opening 10 minutes, with some early opportunities from free kicks and corners, but the Peacocks grew into the game after that, and produced the first real chance of the contest which Anton Stach fired straight at Robin Roefs.

However, Regis Le Bris's men eventually broke the deadlock through a moment of brilliance from Granit Xhaka - who assisted the goal with a fantastic pass - and Simon Adingra, who opened his Sunderland account with a beautiful finish from the left of the box.

The remainder of the first 45 proved to be an entertaining and tense affair, with Leeds' Brenden Aaronson seeing a shot cleared off the line by Trai Hume, before Brian Brobbey struck the crossbar for Sunderland in stoppage time.

Aaronson proved to have more luck when he turned provider for Calvert-Lewin moments after the interval, squaring up to Xhaka on the right-wing before laying the ball on a plate for the striker to tap home.

Neither side were able to muster enough to find a winner, but the equaliser, which saw all 11 Leeds players touch the ball in the buildup, was a deserved way for the Peacocks to claim an important point on the road.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Focus Images

Sunderland started the 2025-26 campaign in remarkable fashion, but while they are still seventh in the table - one point behind sixth-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Chelsea - it would be fair to say that they have stumbled in recent weeks.

Following Sunday's stalemate, the Black Cats have now won just one of their last five games, and only two of their most recent eight.

More positively, Adingra's first goal was a memorable one, and Sunderland will be hoping that the winger can build on his strike in the new year.

As for Leeds, they seem to have found their feet in the top flight after a rocky opening to the season, and this draw has extended their unbeaten run to a commendable five matches.

It is no coincidence that the Peacocks' strong form has coincided with a scoring streak for Calvert-Lewin, who has netted in six consecutive Premier League outings and - fingers crossed for Leeds - has remained largely fit this term.

Sunday's clash was also the club's 600th Premier League match and 300th away Premier League game, and given that they are now 16th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, fans will be cautiously optimistic of seeing more top-flight football at Elland Road in 2026-27.

SUNDERLAND VS. LEEDS UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Simon Adingra goal vs. Leeds United (28th min, Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United)

The pass. The finish. ?‍?



Simon Adingra scores his FIRST goal for Sunderland!

After the ball breaks on the edge of the Leeds box, Xhaka rifles a driven pass through to Adingra on the left-hand side of the area, from where the winger takes a touch and places a precise finish across the goalkeeper.

45+3 mins: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) crossbar hit

OFF THE BAR!



Brian Brobbey almost finishes off a great Sunderland counter-attack ?

The Black Cats turn defence into attack with a quick counter, and after Adingra dribbles down the left and picks out Brobbey at the back post, the striker heads onto the woodwork.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Sunderland (47th min, Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is UNSTOPPABLE! ?

Aaronson isolates Xhaka in the left-back position, driving at him one-on-one until he enters the Sunderland box.

The American then picks out Calvert-Lewin, who uses the momentum from his run to guide the ball beyond Roefs from six yards out.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

© Imago / Focus Images

The former Everton striker has been beset by injuries in recent seasons, though his talent is shining after a run at full fitness.

As well as extending his scoring streak to six games, Calvert-Lewin's link play was important for Leeds, and Farke has mentioned that if he continues his strong form, then he may be in line for an England call-up in the near future.

SUNDERLAND VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Sunderland 43%-57% Leeds United

Shots: Sunderland 8-17 Leeds United

Shots on target: Sunderland 3-6 Leeds United

Corners: Sunderland 3-9 Leeds United

Fouls: Sunderland 7-9 Leeds United

BEST STATS

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the longest scoring streak by an English striker since Jamie Vardy between October and December 2019 (8 games).



His game by numbers vs. Sunderland:



21 touches

4 duels won

3 touches in opp. box

1 chance created

1/1 shots on target

1 goal



Clinical. ?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on a longer scoring streak (6) than Harry Kane ever managed in the Premier League (2 runs of 5). ?

?️ vs. Brentford

?️ vs. Aston Villa

?️ vs. Nottingham Forest

?️ vs. Bournemouth

?️ vs. Leeds



Only in 2017/18 and 2022/23 has Granit Xhaka registered more assists in a Premier League campaign (7 in each). https://t.co/VeBnLIb2Ce pic.twitter.com/W8ts7iB0kF — Squawka (@Squawka) December 28, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland will welcome Manchester City to the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day, while Leeds will travel to Anfield to kick off their 2026 calendar against Liverpool.