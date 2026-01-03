Nathan Ake reveals Ronald Koeman World Cup warning following Man City struggles

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jan 2026 14:33

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has struggled to secure regular game time this season, and it could jeopardise his place in the Netherlands' World Cup team.

The 30-year-old defender has dropped down the pecking order at City and has managed only two Premier League starts this season.

The Dutch defender has been restricted to 15 games across all competitions for Man City, but he could get more opportunities after producing a fantastic display in the 0-0 draw against Sunderland.

With Ake struggling for regular minutes, Dutch national boss Ronald Koeman has warned him that he needs to play regularly to book a place in the World Cup squad.

Ake reveals Koeman message

The vastly experienced defender has been one of the key players under Koeman, but he understands that it becomes difficult for the Dutch boss to call him for national duty if he is not playing regularly for his club.

"He has said to me a few times actually that he wants me to play more and sometimes it is difficult to call me up if I don't play a lot, that's obvious," said Ake, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"Every player wants to play as much as possible while also appreciating that the team is doing really well and the players in my position are doing really well so I have to keep going and wait for chances."

Pep Guardiola has plenty of options to choose from, with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of him in the pecking order.

Will Ake leave in the January window?

© Imago

It has been reported that Ake is open to a January exit in a bid to play regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ake, but their pursuit has reportedly been dealt a setback after discovering Man City's demands for a transfer.

Man City will reportedly demand a fee in excess of €25m to consider selling him in the winter transfer window, and the Catalan giants are unwilling to pay the price.

Ake has 18 months remaining on his contract at City, and several Premier League clubs are reportedly looking to sign him in January.

The former Bournemouth defender has reportedly rejected the chance to join West Ham, but Newcastle and Crystal Palace could lure him away from the Etihad Stadium.