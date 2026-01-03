Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as devastating Declan Rice achieves career first

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jan 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 19:43

Declan Rice achieved a career first as Arsenal extended their lead at the Premier League summit with a nervy 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A shadow of the side that eased past Aston Villa during the week, the Gunners committed several sloppy errors during a hard-to-watch first half, one of which led to Evanilson breaking the deadlock after a Gabriel Magalhaes howler.

However, the Brazilian defender atoned for his error with the equaliser a matter of minutes later, but Andoni Iraola's high-pressing Cherries continued to look the likelier to find the net again.

As was the case against Villa, though, Arsenal came out all guns blazing at the start of the second period and ostensibly put the game to bed when Rice struck his first-ever brace in the Premier League.

Eli Junior Kroupi's wonder strike gave the hosts a sliver of hope, but Arsenal withstood late pressure to make it seven wins on the spin and go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth - now winless in 11 games - remain 15th, albeit with a healthy nine-point lead over the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Another curse from 2024-25 has been banished.

Iraola got one over Arteta twice last season, and Arsenal's visit to the Vitality Stadium led to one of their most damning results of the campaign, but the Gunners' 11 men conquered the South Coast this time around.

Much like in midweek, Arteta's men were uncharacteristically slow, sloppy and underwhelming in the first half, but whatever the Spaniard said during the break worked wonders.

Rice continues to justify his price tag even more by the week, Gabriel enjoyed a spectacular six-minute redemption tale, and Arsenal got over the line in another taxing test of their title credentials.

However, Bournemouth were perhaps rightly aggrieved at Chris Kavanagh blowing for full time just when a cross was about to go into the box, but now winless in 11 games and about to lose Antoine Semenyo, is now the time to look over the shoulder?

BOURNEMOUTH VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Evanilson goal vs. Arsenal (10th min, Bournemouth 1-0 Arsenal)

A late Christmas present for Bournemouth's number nine!

Gabriel is seemingly attempting to find his centre-back partner William Saliba, but he gets his pass all wrong, and Evanilson calmly sweeps the ball into the bottom corner.

Gabriel goal vs. Bournemouth (16th min, Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal)

From zero to hero in the blink of an eye!

Alex Scott gets in the way of Gabriel Martinelli's strike, but the rebound falls kindly for Gabriel, who lashes a fine finish into the centre of the goal.

Alex Scott gets in the way of Gabriel Martinelli's strike, but the rebound falls kindly for Gabriel, who lashes a fine finish into the centre of the goal.

Declan Rice goal vs. Bournemouth (54th min, Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal)

Arsenal turn it around!



Something something half price.

Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard all play a part in the build-up; the former heads the ball onto Gyokeres, who takes four black and red shirts with him as he advances into the penalty area.

A Bournemouth leg pokes the ball out to Odegaard, who lays off Rice for a wonderful first-time finish inside the D.

Declan Rice goal vs. Bournemouth (71st min, Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal)

A career first for Arsenal's £105m man!

Odegaard - on the ball all evening - slips in substitute Bukayo Saka, who gets to the byline and cuts back for Rice to finish into an exposed net.

That is the midfielder's first-ever brace in the Premier League.

Eli Junior Kroupi goal vs. Arsenal (76th min, Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal)

A glimmer of hope, and a spectacular one at that!

Lewis Cook and Kroupi combine in the centre of the park, and the latter unleashes a magnificent strike from 20 yards, which flies into the far corner.

David Raya took the slightest of steps to his left, and the Spaniard subsequently could not dive far enough to his right.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DECLAN RICE

If anyone was ever going to return from injury and look like he had never been out, it was always going to be England's number one midfielder.

Rice took his two pivotal goals with aplomb, and the 26-year-old also registered eight recoveries and three clearances to help Arsenal on their way to a potentially season-defining victory.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 43%-57% Arsenal

Shots: Bournemouth 15-12 Arsenal

Shots on target: Bournemouth 3-5 Arsenal

Corners: Bournemouth 7-5 Arsenal

Fouls: Bournemouth 13-8 Arsenal

BEST STATS

And just like that, Gabriel makes up for his mistake by scoring the equaliser.



He becomes only the second defender to reach 20 goals for Arsenal in the Premier League, after Laurent Koscielny (22).



WHAT NEXT?

For Arsenal, the small matter of a midweek meeting with Liverpool at the Emirates on Thursday, three days before they begin their FA Cup campaign vs. Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth face the Gunners' bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, prior to their FA Cup third-round clash away to Newcastle United on Saturday.