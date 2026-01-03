Premier League Gameweek 20
Man City
Jan 4, 2026 5.30pm
Chelsea

Team News: Manchester City vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Man City vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

After Sunderland ended their six-match winning streak in the league, Manchester City aim for maximum points against managerless Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Sunday's gameweek 20 fixture.

Pep Guardiola's team slipped four points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table after the midweek round, magnifying the need for maximum points against the West Londoners this weekend, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. CHELSEA

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Savinho (unspecified)Oscar Bobb (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (heel), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait Nouri (AFCON)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rodri, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Jorrel Hato (unspecified)

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; James, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester City related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe