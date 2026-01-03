Team News: Manchester City vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jan 2026 17:30

After Sunderland ended their six-match winning streak in the league, Manchester City aim for maximum points against managerless Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Sunday's gameweek 20 fixture.

Pep Guardiola's team slipped four points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table after the midweek round, magnifying the need for maximum points against the West Londoners this weekend, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (heel), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait Nouri (AFCON)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rodri, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Jorrel Hato (unspecified)

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; James, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro