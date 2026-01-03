Manchester United transfer news: Major Carlos Baleba update as CEO confirms 'plans' for 'future' of midfielder

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jan 2026 19:14

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has confirmed that the club have no intention of selling midfielder Carlos Baleba despite rumoured interest from Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim's side are in desperate need of a win, and the boss will hope that Sunday's Premier League opponents Leeds United do not overrun his midfield.

The club attempted to strengthen in that area in the summer transfer window, but their pursuit of Brighton star Baleba was ultimately unsuccessful.

Brighton CEO Barber dashed United's hopes of landing the 22-year-old, when he told talkSPORT: "No call from Old Trafford. No call from anyone connected to Manchester United.

"We have no plans or desire to sell Carlos in this window, or in any future window, but we know he's a talented player, and he's got a lot of options ahead of him in the future.

"For us right now, he's an important player in the second half of the season, and we're looking forward to getting him back from AFCON."

Baleba is reportedly among United's top targets for either the January or summer windows, but if they are to sign the Cameroonian, they may have to part with a significant sum.

What options does Ruben Amorim have available to him?

Bruno Fernandes has been key for United this season in deeper midfield, with his tally of 12 Premier League goal involvements more than any other player in the squad.

However, his recent muscle injury has left Amorim with just Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte as his only senior available midfielders.

Kobbie Mainoo is nearing a return from injury but has rarely been trusted by the Red Devils boss, and his exit in January cannot be ruled out.

United gave minutes to academy product Jack Fletcher against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, but the 18-year-old is not likely to feature often.

What should Ruben Amorim do in rest of Premier League season?

It would be damaging for the club's long-term vision if they looked to sign any midfielder in January, and if they are certain that Baleba should be signed, then they must ensure there is a starting spot for him in the summer.

If United opt against signing a midfielder in January, then fans may have to become accustomed to seeing Lisandro Martinez used in the middle of the pitch.

The centre-back is arguably the club's best player when in possession, but it should be noted that rivals like Liverpool and Chelsea could both strengthen in January.

Bringing in someone capable of starting now and assuming a squad role in the coming seasons could be a sensible plan, with James Garner a possible candidate.