Barcelona dealt setback in Nathan Ake pursuit as Man City 'name' asking price ahead of January transfer window

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 14:13

Barcelona have reportedly been presented with a stumbling block in their pursuit of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

The Netherlands international faces an uncertain future after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Ake has been restricted to just 14 competitive appearances this term, including just one start in eight Premier League games.

With Ake struggling for minutes, he is said to be open to a January exit in a bid to play regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona discover Ake asking price

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona are among those who have been linked with a potential move for the out-of-favour defender.

However, according to Sport, their pursuit has been dealt a setback after discovering Man City's demands for a transfer.

The Citizens, who are reluctant to allow Ake to leave in January, will demand a fee in excess of €25m to consider parting ways in the winter window.

The report claims that such a fee will make it difficult for Barcelona to pull off the transfer, suggesting they could wait until the latter stage of the market to see if Man City drop their valuation.

Why are Barcelona searching for a new defender?

Barcelona are still searching for a replacement for Inigo Martinez, who opted to leave for the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window.

The club's need for defensive reinforcements has heightened following the news that Andreas Christensen could be out for at least three months with a knee injury.

As it stands, Hansi Flick is left with Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo as his three natural centre-back options.

Flick is said to favour a proven centre-back, while Barcelona sporting director Deco would rather recruit a player with potential on a loan, with an option to buy.