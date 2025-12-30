Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds United: Alexander Isak, Joe Gomez latest

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 00:14 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 05:15

Keen to continue their strong run of results into 2026, defending Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome Leeds United to Anfield on New Year's Day.

Arne Slot's side will be bolstered by the return of Dominik Szoboszlai after the Hungarian midfielder served a one-match suspension during Saturday's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Reds are still without a number of stars.

British-record signing Alexander Isak and versatile defender Joe Gomez are both sidelined through injury, while Mohamed Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, though the availability of Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley could soften the impact of their absence.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League showdown with Leeds on Thursday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived in the summer transfer window ready to make his mark, but the youngster's first campaign was scuppered by an ACL injury on his debut.

The club do not expect Leoni to be back in action this season, though the teenager still has a long career ahead of him.

ALEXANDER ISAK

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Isak's first season with Liverpool has also been hampered by injuries, the latest of which he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur on December 20.

The striker was taken out by Micky van de Ven in the process of scoring that day, and after undergoing successful surgery on a complex injury that included a fibula fracture, he is set for months on the sidelines.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Buzzi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Fulham)

Talented but injury-prone, Gomez was playing through pain in the games leading up to his most recent setback - a muscle injury he picked up against Brighton on December 13.

The Englishman is scheduled to return in early January, though this game likely comes too soon for the defender, leaving the Reds with only two fit centre-halves.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Fulham)

Wataru Endo suffered an ankle injury in the reverse fixture against Leeds back on December 6, when he made a rare substitute appearance.

Like Gomez, the Japan captain is closing in on a comeback, but he is not ready to take part on Thursday.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.