Preview: GAIS vs Kalmar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 28 May 2026 17:50 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 17:50

GAIS are set to face Kalmar in the Allsvenskan this Saturday afternoon at the Gamla Ullevi.

Both sides enter this fixture occupying positions around the middle of the division; however, the pair will be aware that a defeat could see them edging closer to the relegation zone, with neither wanting to be involved in this battle long-term.

Match preview

GAIS come into this game sat eighth in the Allsvenskan following their opening 10 matches, which has seen them collect only three wins.

The hosts will be disappointed with this start to the campaign after their fine season last year, which saw them finish third, earning them qualification for the Conference League.

It had been a poor start to the campaign for the club, as they failed to win any of their opening five encounters, but they have put together a fine run in recent weeks, as since then they have won three and drawn on one occasion before suffering a sixth defeat of the season last time out when they lost 2-1 to Sirius.

Fans of the home side will come to the stadium expecting a result due to their fine record against Kalmar at the Gamla Ullevi, as they are unbeaten in four of their last five home games against them in the top flight.

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

Kalmar enter this match sat 11th in the division with ten points in their opening nine fixtures.

The club will know a defeat in this game could see them slip into a relegation battle, as they are only three points above the playoff position to maintain their top-flight status.

While, it is early in the campaign they will be desperate not to be dragged into this fight for the remainder of the campaign, also in the knowledge that a victory could see them climb the division and close the seven-point gap to European qualification in third.

Kalmar have lost each of their four away games in the 2026 Allsvenskan; however, thanks to a home victory in the previous round, they could now win consecutive games in the top flight for the first time since October 2023.

GAIS Swedish Allsvenskan form:

D W W D W L

Kalmar Swedish Allsvenskan form:

D W L W L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

GAIS are set to be without Kevin Holmen, Robin Thomasson and Gustav Lundgren due to a long-term injury; meanwhile, Andreas Hermansen is expected to be missing due to suffering a concussion.

Expect to see an unchanged defensive unit for the hosts, as they have faced the fewest shots on target in the 2026 Allsvenskan (15), conceded fewer goals than any other side (2) and kept the most clean sheets this campaign (3).

In attack they will be turning to Rasmus Niklasson Petrovic to earn them a result, as the attacker has scored in his last two matches and could become the second GAIS player to find the net in three Allsvenskan matches in a row since their last promotion in 2023, after Ibrahim Diabate (3 times).

Kalmar will be without the services of Malcolm Stolt, with the forward ruled out due to a thigh injury.

The visitors will be hoping Rony Jansson can continue his good start to the campaign, as he is the only defender who has both scored and assisted two goals in the league this season.

GAIS possible starting lineup:

Krasniqi; Wangberg, Cardaklija, Beckman, Frej; Milovanovic, Aberg, Thorkless; Andersson, Salter, Niklasson Petrovic

Kalmar possible starting lineup:

Brolin; Jansson, Saetra, Dari, Larsson; Sagoe Jr, Gustafsson, Chourak, Hallberg; Olusanya, Rosenqvist

We say: GAIS 1-0 Kalmar

GAIS have found form in recent weeks, and they should be able to continue this to start moving back to the European positions, while Kalmar have also had some impressive results across their last five matches, but the hosts should have too much for them this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.