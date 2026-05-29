Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'surprise candidates' to sign £30m striker who blew Kyle Walker away

By Lewis Blain | 29 May 2026 08:10 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 08:53

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a surprise move for an international striker who was once regarded as one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers before enduring a difficult spell in Serie A.

Spurs are expected to strengthen their attacking options this summer, as Roberto De Zerbi prepares for his first full transfer window in north London after keeping the club up, with several targets under consideration.

One name now emerging on their radar is AC Milan forward Santiago Gimenez, who could be offered an escape route from Italy after a frustrating 18 months at the San Siro.

Spurs offer Santiago Gimenez escape route from AC Milan

© Imago

According to reports in Mexico, via Sport Witness, Tottenham have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Santiago Gimenez this summer.

The striker joined AC Milan from Feyenoord in January 2025 after establishing himself as one of Europe's most clinical finishers in the Eredivisie. However, things have not gone to plan in Italy.

Gimenez managed six goals and three assists during the second half of last season but struggled badly this term, scoring just once in all competitions while also battling an ankle injury that sidelined him for several months.

It is believed that the Mexico international is now open to leaving Milan in search of a fresh start, with Spurs among the clubs monitoring his situation.

The north Londoners could potentially secure a deal for around £30 million, a fee that was discussed when clubs like West Ham, Leeds United and Sunderland showed interest earlier this year.

Former Spurs star Kyle Walker is a big fan of Santiago Gimenez

© Imago

Former Tottenham defender Kyle Walker’s admiration for Santiago Gimenez speaks volumes.

Having worked closely with him at AC Milan, Walker views the Mexican striker as far more than a conventional No.9, praising his movement, creativity and relentless work rate.

His comparison to Julian Alvarez is telling, highlighting a forward who presses intelligently, links play selflessly and “can produce magic at any moment.”

Those qualities align perfectly with what De Zerbi demands from his attackers. Tottenham have long lacked a reliable focal point, and Gimenez offers a blend of intensity, technical quality and tactical discipline that fits the manager’s blueprint.

His ability to operate across the front line, press aggressively and knit together attacking moves would give Spurs a dimension they’ve been missing.

At around £30 million, the risk is minimal for a striker who has already proved his goalscoring pedigree at Feyenoord. If De Zerbi can unlock the version of Gimenez that terrorised the Eredivisie, Spurs could secure one of the smartest value signings of the summer.