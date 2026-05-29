PSG vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League final

By Ben Knapton | 29 May 2026 09:23 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 09:25

The biggest club football prize of them all is on offer once again this weekend, as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal contest the 2025-26 Champions League final.

Luis Enrique's holders are seeking back-to-back triumphs in the tournament, whereas the Gunners are aiming to conquer Europe for the first time ever.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does PSG vs. Arsenal kick off?

PSG vs. Arsenal has been scheduled for a 5pm kickoff UK time on Saturday evening.

The decision was taken to move the final to an earlier kickoff to 'optimise logistics' and 'enhance the overall fan experience' in the words of UEFA.

Where is PSG vs. Arsenal being played?

PSG and Arsenal are doing battle in Budapest at the Puskas Arena, a 67,215-seater stadium which has been used by the Hungary senior men's team since 2019.

The venue previously hosted the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma, as well as four Euro 2020 games.

How to watch PSG vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

PSG vs. Arsenal will be available to view on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK for paying subscribers.

TNT Sports 1 can be found on channel number 521 for Virgin Media customers, 413 for Sky subscribers and 408 for those on BT/EE TV.

Online streaming

If you have a TNT Sports subscription as part of your TV package, you can watch the Champions League final on the corresponding app, such as Virgin TV Go or Sky Go.

Fans can also purchase a TNT Sports subscription on HBO Max, which is priced at £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Champions League final highlights can be viewed on the TNT Sports website and YouTube channel shortly after full time.

BBC One will also broadcast a special edition of Match of the Day, which will run from 10.20pm to 11.10pm on Saturday night.

What is at stake for PSG and Arsenal?

For PSG, the opportunity to further immortalise themselves in the history of French football, as no Ligue 1 club has ever won successive European Cup/Champions League titles.

Les Parisiens will also break the record for the most goals in a single Champions League season; their current total of 44 is one shy of the current all-time high of 45, set by Barcelona in 1999-00.

On the red and white side, Arsenal are on a mission to banish the demons from the 2006 Champions League final, as well as their multiple continental failures since - including the 2019 Europa League final and 2024-25 UCL semi-finals.

For all of PSG's attacking might, Mikel Arteta's charges could equal the record for the most clean sheets in one UCL season with 10 - a tally achieved by Arsene Wenger's 2005-06 team and the 2015-16 Real Madrid crop.