Lamine Yamal, Cole Palmer join forces to battle Vinicius Junior in The Cage matchday three

By Ben Knapton | 29 May 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 returns for matchday three with another collision between elite talent and fearless attacking football - RESULT. Inspired by the unforgettable Nike cage era, the tournament continues to push 48 players across 16 trios into high-pressure, fan-decided battles where only the most entertaining teams survive.

This time, Generation ¡Ole! face Favela Royale in a showdown packed with flair, creativity and superstar quality.

World Cup 2026 The Cage: Introducing the teams

TWEET

Generation ¡Ole! arrive with a trio built for pure spectacle. Desire Doue brings fearless dribbling and improvisation, Cole Palmer - despite not being called up to England's World Cup squad - offers composure and killer instinct in decisive moments, while Lamine Yamal adds explosive creativity and technical brilliance beyond his years. Their chemistry revolves around quick combinations, flair and unpredictable attacking movement.

Favela Royale, however, might possess the most complete trio in the competition. Nuno Mendes supplies relentless pace and aggression from deep, Kevin De Bruyne controls matches with world-class vision and passing, while Vinicius Junior brings chaos, acceleration and devastating one-on-one ability. They combine street-football flair with elite-level execution.

What is the Sports Mole World Cup Cage 2026?

Every result in the Cage is decided by the supporters.

Fans can vote through Sports Mole’s social media channels and in the website comments section, where every nutmeg, assist and clutch moment becomes part of the conversation. Style, chemistry and impact under pressure will decide which trio advances.

Matchday Three is here - who owns the cage now?