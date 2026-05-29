Barcelona transfer news: Gordon first, then Alvarez ? How the Blaugrana are funding their summer spending spree

By Axel Clody | 29 May 2026 09:58

Despite being mired in what appeared an insoluble financial crisis just a few years ago, Barcelona are back acting as major players in the transfer market. The signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, finalised at around £60m fixed plus approximately £8.5m in bonuses, and serious interest in Julian Alvarez — with a potential bid of around £85m reported by The Athletic — raise an inevitable question: what exactly has changed at the Catalan club?

The answer involves a combination of factors: increased revenues, contract renegotiations, asset sales, gradual improvements in salary control and a less suffocating relationship with LaLiga's financial fair play regulations. Even so, the situation is far from comfortable.

Barcelona have recovered their capacity to invest, but continue to operate on a knife-edge.

The club has spent recent years attempting to rebuild its financial structure following the collapse inherited from the final stages of Josep Maria Bartomeu's tenure. The Blaugrana accumulated inflated wages, lengthy contracts and debts exceeding one billion euros. The crisis peaked in 2021 when Lionel Messi left because the board simply could not register him within the rules imposed by LaLiga.

Since then, Joan Laporta's management has overseen a survival operation. The club sold percentages of future television rights, negotiated assets linked to Barca Studios, pursued new sponsors and reduced wage costs. These were the so-called 'financial levers' — mechanisms used to generate immediate cash and recover headroom within the Spanish league's spending limits.

What is the 1:1 rule and why has it changed Barcelona's situation?

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Barcelona's recent turnaround is directly linked to LaLiga's so-called 1:1 model. Spanish financial fair play operates differently to the Premier League. Having money is not enough to sign players — a club must demonstrate it can sustain that cost within the salary limit authorised by the league.

In recent years, Barcelona were subject to what was known as the 1:4 rule. In practice, for every four euros saved in wages or raised through sales, only one euro could be used to register new players. It was a punitive mechanism applied to clubs that had breached their financial limits.

This effectively locked Barcelona out of the market. The club could complete negotiations, but lacked sufficient space to register players.

The situation has now partially changed. With higher commercial revenues, a gradual reduction in the wage bill — Robert Lewandowski's departure being one example — and improved financial results, Barcelona have moved closer to operating under the 1:1 model. Under this framework, every euro saved or earned can be reinvested in full into the squad.

This is precisely what has restored the club's room for manoeuvre in the market.

The board has also become more sophisticated in the financial engineering of its signings. The Gordon deal illustrates this approach well. Although the total operation could exceed £68m with bonuses, the impact on LaLiga's financial fair play calculations does not land in full in a single year.

This is because transfer fees are accounted for through amortisation spread across the length of the player's contract. On a five-year deal, for example, a £60m purchase represents an annual accounting cost of approximately £12m, in addition to wages and agreed bonuses.

In practice, this allows clubs like Barcelona to accommodate high-value signings within LaLiga's financial regulations without the full weight of the operation hitting their annual salary limit calculations at once.

The Dani Olmo case exposed the limits of Barcelona's financial recovery

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Despite recent improvements, Barcelona continue to show clear signs of financial fragility. The most emblematic example came between the end of 2024 and the start of 2025 with Dani Olmo.

Signed as a key midfield reinforcement, the Spanish international found himself in an embarrassing situation. Barcelona struggled to register Olmo due to the restrictions imposed by LaLiga's financial fair play rules. The club was forced to race against time, restructure revenues and seek emergency solutions to fit Olmo within the permitted salary limit.

For weeks, the internal fear was very real, there was a genuine possibility the player would not be able to compete officially until the club found sufficient financial space.

The case became a symbol of the precarious moment the club was experiencing. Barcelona retained the ability to persuade elite players to sign contracts, yet still faced obstacles in formally registering them for competition.

For that reason, despite the more optimistic tone currently emanating from the club, caution remains both inside and outside Spain. Barcelona have improved their operational capacity, but continue to depend on a delicate balance between future revenues, sporting success and wage control.

Real recovery or a problem kicked down the road?

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That is precisely the question hanging over Barcelona today. Has the club genuinely recovered financially, or is it simply delaying larger problems?

The financial levers helped restore competitiveness, but they also brought forward revenues that would otherwise have been available in future years. In other words, Barcelona traded part of their future for immediate breathing room.

That allowed the club to return to the market aggressively, sign important players and re-establish themselves as a force in European football. On the other hand, it has increased their dependence on sustained sporting success and consistent commercial growth.

An early exit from the Champions League, for example, could have a significant impact on the books. The same applies to any drop in commercial revenues or fresh problems related to LaLiga's salary cap.

The signing of Gordon and the potential move for Alvarez show a Barcelona that is once again ambitious and active in the market. But they also highlight a club that continues to bet on a model of calculated risk to accelerate its sporting rebuild, without losing sight of the constraints imposed by financial fair play.