Bernardo Silva's next club: Departing Man City star 'closing in' on move to Euro heavyweight

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 04:53

Bernardo Silva has reportedly decided which club to join after nine years at Manchester City.

The long-serving midfielder already confirmed his intention to depart the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

The 31-year-old playmaker has heavily hinted at a desire to move closer to his family while seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere in Europe.

Silva's impending exit coincides with the expected departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola in what promises to be a seismic summer transition for the Manchester giants.

Barcelona 'closing in' on signing Bernardo Silva

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Barcelona are now just one step away from securing the services of the Portuguese international.

The Catalan heavyweights have reportedly jumped to the front of the queue after launching advanced negotiations with the player's representative Jorge Mendes over the last 24 hours.

Silva is prepared to move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer when his contract officially expires at the end of next month.

The creative midfielder is understood to have agreed terms on a multi-year contract keeping him in Spain until June 2028.

The proposed agreement will also feature an optional clause to extend his stay for an additional season until 2029.

#BernardoSilva is one step away to join #Barça as a free agent. Contract until 2028 with the option for 2029. #transfers https://t.co/O03deNGhPs — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 28, 2026

What Silva could bring to Hansi Flick's Barcelona

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Acquiring a player of Silva's elite technical pedigree could represent a massive coup for Hansi Flick as he looks to reshape his midfield dynamic.

The former Monaco man scored 76 goals during his incredibly successful tenure in England, collecting six Premier League titles, multiple domestic cups and a Champions League crown.

Silva's tactical versatility and exceptional press resistance will provide a significant upgrade to a Barcelona engine room heavily disrupted by financial constraints in recent years.

While Atletico Madrid and Juventus also explored potential deals, the allure of moving to La Liga has ultimately swayed the player's decision.

Securing such an accomplished winner for zero transfer fee allows the hierarchy to preserve precious financial resources for a world-class centre forward pursuit.