Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid and PSG alert as Etihad stars 'consider future' after Pep Guardiola exit

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 03:56

Ruben Dias is said to be unsettled at Manchester City and wants to explore a fresh challenge elsewhere.

City are facing a major period of structural transition following the confirmed departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola's impending departure is rumoured to have created immense vulnerability within the first-team squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Several high-profile stars are reportedly reconsidering their long-term future at the Etihad Stadium now that their iconic mentor has moved on.

Real Madrid 'alert' as Ruben Dias requests summer transfer

© Imago

A report from CaughtOffside suggests that Dias instructed his representative to begin actively sounding out alternative options across Europe.

Real Madrid are understood to have been alerted to his availability as club president Florentino Perez looks to recruit world-class reinforcements to anchor the backline.

The Spanish heavyweights will face intense competition for his signature, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also said to be tracking the situation closely.

However, City remain in a strong negotiating position as the robust centre-back is legally tied to the club until June 2029.

Can City afford to lose £51m-valued Diaz?

© Imago

Given the current situation at City, losing a figure of the stature of Dias would represent an absolute disaster for the incoming coaching crew at the Etihad.

The Portugal international has grown in influence since moving to English football from Benfica in 2020 for €68m (£61.6m), and he has since featured in 255 games for the Premier League side across all competitions.

Los Blancos are also rumoured to be monitoring his defensive partner Josko Gvardiol, compounding the anxiety currently gripping anyone of a Man City persuasion.

With a market valuation hovering around €60m (£51), the club will heavily resist any cut-price bids for their primary defensive pillar.