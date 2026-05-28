Argentina World Cup squad: Lionel Messi to play in sixth finals but Aston Villa star and Real Madrid attacker miss out

By Ben Sully | 28 May 2026 23:51 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 00:02

Lionel Messi will play in a sixth World Cup after being named in Lionel Scaloni's final 26-man squad.

Messi has previously stopped short of publicly announcing his World Cup plans, although Scaloni's preliminary selection outlined his intention to play in the tournament.

Argentina were then left with fresh concerns over Messi's involvement when he asked to be substituted in Inter Miami's recent 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union.

However, subsequent tests revealed the issue to be fatigue in Messi's left thigh rather than an injury that may affect his involvement in Argentina's World Cup defence.

The 38-year-old has now been included in the 26-man party, meaning he will join his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in featuring in a sixth World Cup.

Messi made his debut in football's biggest tournament in 2006, before finally achieving his ultimate goal of lifting the trophy in the 2022 edition in Qatar.

© Imago / Camilla Stolen

Five Premier League players make Argentina's World Cup squad

In addition to Messi, Scaloni has also called up five players who play their club football in the Premier League, including the midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero feature among Scaloni's defensive options, while Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will continue in his role as Argentina's number one goalkeeper.

However, there is no place in the squad for Martinez's Villa teammate Emiliano Buendia, who scored a stunning goal in Aston Villa's 3-0 win over Freiburg in last week's Europa League final.

The 29-year-old has made just two appearances for his country, but he will feel unlucky after scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists during a successful season for Unai Emery's side.

Marcos Senesi, who is set to join Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, was another player to miss out on the final, despite being an integral part of a Bournemouth side that achieved European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid attacker misses out on World Cup call

Argentina's World Cup squad in full Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille) Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon) Midfielders: Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Ezequiel Fernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors) Attackers: Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid),

Away from the Premier League, Real Madrid attacker Franco Mastantuono was a notable absentee from Argentina's final squad.

The 18-year-old was called up for the last international window, but his first-season struggles at Real Madrid have ultimately contributed to his omission.

Mastantuono started just 11 La Liga games in the 2025-26 campaign and mustered just three goals in 35 competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's local rival Atletico Madrid are well represented with five players in Scaloni's selection, including Barcelona-linked Julian Alvarez.