Liverpool transfer news: The major impact of Alisson Becker’s decision is 'revealed' as Arne Slot faces leadership crisis

By Lewis Nolan | 28 May 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 20:29

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to leave on loan if Alisson Becker stays, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds' disastrous Premier League season came to an end last weekend, and after finishing fifth with just 60 points, the club clearly need to be busy in the transfer window to address problems within their squad.

Arne Slot knows he will be without Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson next term, and their exits may require replacements to be signed in the summer transfer window.

Those two could be joined on their way out of Anfield by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been linked with Juventus, and the 33-year-old only has one year left on his contract.

However, journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that amid suggestions that the shot-stopper could stay, backup Mamardashvili would seek a loan move to secure more playing time.

© Iconsport / News Images

Why keeping Alisson Becker is the right decision

The only players left at Liverpool from the starting XI that won the Champions League in 2019 are Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, and losing either player would represent a significant loss of leadership.

Robertson was the vice-captain to Van Dijk, while Salah was arguably the standard setter on the pitch and in the gym, and their voids will need to be filled ahead of 2026-27.

ALISSON BECKER LIVERPOOL STATS Matches: 333 Clean Sheets: 137 Goals: 1 Assists: 3

Keeping Alisson at Liverpool may not be a popular decision in Mamardashvili's camp, but the shot-stopper has not yet shown he is ready to step into the 33-year-old's shoes.

The Merseysiders still face the prospect of having to replace Van Dijk and Alisson at the end of 2026-27, but given they already need to mitigate the loss of Salah and Robertson this summer, an extra year would be sensible.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Dominik Szoboszlai: The natural successor to Virgil van Dijk?

Dominik Szoboszlai was touted as a potential captain given his performances on the pitch were often far superior to that of his struggling teammates in 2025-26, but there are concerns about his temperament.

The Hungarian was seen gesticulating at dissatisfied Liverpool fans during games towards the end of the season, seemingly angry at the reaction from supporters.

Those moments are unlikely to make a significant impact on whether the 25-year-old is named captain once Van Dijk leaves, though his potential captaincy may depend on whether he is willing to commit his long-term future to the club and extend beyond 2028.