Mikel Arteta new contract: Arsenal latest as Kroenke family confirm summer 'priority' for Premier League champions

By Lewis Nolan | 28 May 2026 18:12

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke has insisted that a new contract for Mikel Arteta is a priority for everyone at the club.

The Gunners fought their way to the top of the Premier League in 2025-26, claiming their first title in 22 years, and their triumph over Manchester City would not have been possible without the man leading the team from the dugout.

Arteta had been criticised for failing to deliver silverware, but now that he has finally ended the team's drought, few fans and pundits would dare doubt the boss ahead of 2026-27.

However, the Spaniard's contract is set to expire at the end of that season, though co-chairman Josh Kroenke told reporters that a new contract is a priority, saying: "Keeping Mikel around is [an] utmost priority.

"I think the good news for Arsenal fans worldwide is he's enjoying the project, he's enjoying being here and, from his time as a player all the way up until now, he's an Arsenal man through and through."

Another season for Arteta would be his seventh in charge of Arsenal, and after finishing second three times and first once over the past four campaigns, it would not be surprising if he enjoyed even more success at the Emirates if he extended his stay.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Mikel Arteta deserves a new Arsenal contract

It would be unfair to suggest that Arteta has not been backed by the Kroenke family given he has been at the club since December 2019, a period in which he was able to spend significantly in the transfer market.

However, the Spaniard deserves immense credit for assembling a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title over multiple seasons, and his side's first-placed finish in 2025-26 was just reward for his work behind the scenes.

MIKEL ARTETA'S ARSENAL RECORD Games: 352 Wins: 217 Draws: 60 Losses: 75

Arsenal were often criticised as weak by pundits and fans prior to the 44-year-old's arrival, with the club's record against the league's traditional big six a serious concern.

Arteta has changed that narrative entirely, and there is an argument that the Gunners are now the Premier League's trend setters given the rest of the division tried to emulate their aggressive and physical playstyle.

Whether the Arsenal boss can build on his success is not yet clear, but he deserves the opportunity to build a dynasty, and that could start on Saturday against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Arsenal set to dominate Premier League after Pep Guardiola exit?

Manchester City have won six of the last 10 league titles, but they have failed to win the last two on offer, and the exit of Pep Guardiola has fuelled fears in the fanbase that the team could suffer a sharp decline.

The impending verdict of the Premier League's charges against the club may also have a significant impact on City's future, with relegations and points deductions not ruled out as punishments.

Liverpool have star quality within their squad, and it is hard to imagine them being as poor next term as they were in 2025-26, but the Anfield faithful have grown disillusioned with boss Arne Slot.

Perhaps there will be room for Arsenal to take advantage of their rivals in the coming years, though Arteta must avoid complacency if he is to build a dynasty.