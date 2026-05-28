Preview: Scotland vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 28 May 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 18:18

Scotland and Curacao begin their preparations for an eagerly-anticipated appearance at the 2026 World Cup when they square off in a warm-up fixture at Hampden Park on Saturday afternoon.

This match represents the first ever meeting between the two nations, with Scotland ranked 48th in the FIFA World Rankings and Curacao positioned 34 places below them in 82nd spot.

Match preview

Scotland announced on Thursday that head coach Steve Clarke has signed a four-year contract extension, with the proud Saltcoats boss "truly honoured” to be leading his country into their first World Cup since 1998.

The Tartan Army ended 2025 in jubilant fashion as they secured a thrilling 4-2 home victory over Group C rivals Denmark to finish in top spot. Two stoppage-time strikes from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean - the latter netting from the halfway line - sparked pandemonium at Hampden Park.

Since then, Scotland have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in friendlies against Japan and Ivory Coast during March’s international break, with Clarke left “disappointed” by both the performance of his team and the boos that rang out following defeat to the former at Hampden Park.

Scotland will be keen to return to winning ways before they begin their World Cup campaign in Group C against Haiti in Massachusetts on June 11. Challenging fixtures against five-time world champions Brazil and African giants Morocco will follow.

The Tartan Army will be regarded as favourites in this weekend’s clash with Curacao, but they have only won four of their last 13 fixtures played at Hampden Park (D3 L6) and have prevailed in just two of their last 13 international friendlies (D3 L8).

© Imago / ANP

Curacao will be one of four countries making their debut at the newly-expanded 48-team World Cup this summer. As the smallest in the tournament’s history with a population of around 156,000, the Caribbean island nation are relishing the opportunity to test their mettle against some of football’s giants.

Preparations have been complicated by the managerial fiasco that has evolved since the turn of the year. Dick Advocaat initially resigned in February due to personal reasons regarding his daughter’s health. Fred Rutten was appointed as his successor, but then he resigned on May 11 following disagreements with his players.

Advocaat has since made a surprise return to the Curacao dugout following improvements to his daughter’s situation, and the 78-year-old Dutchman will become the oldest manager in World Cup history.

Curacao - drawn in Group E at the World Cup alongside Germany, Ivory Coast and Ecuador - are now gearing up for their first match since March when they suffered two disappointing friendly defeats under Rutten against China and Australia, losing 2-0 to the former and 5-1 against the latter.

Prior to that, Curacao concluded their successful World Cup qualification campaign under Advocaat with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica in November last year, just five days after thrashing Bermuda 7-0 – the fourth biggest victory in their history.

Scotland form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

L

Curacao form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Scotland’s 26-man squad for the World Cup does not include striker Tommy Conway, who requires surgery on an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Oli McBurnie is also absent despite inspiring Hull City to Premier League promotion with 17 goals.

Grant Hanley was forced off with a knee injury in Hibernian’s final game of the Scottish Premiership season against Motherwell, but the centre-back has since returned to training and is available for selection.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 43, has been sidelined since March with an shoulder injury, but he could be in contention to make an appearance on Saturday.

New Rangers signing Lawrence Shankland will be pushing start up front, while star names including Scott McTominay, John McGinn - A Europa League winner with Aston Villa - and captain Andrew Robertson could also feature in some capacity.

As for Curacao, full-back Livano Comenencia (knock) and winger Kenji Gorre (knee) are both doubtful with minor problems and will be assessed ahead of kickoff. It is unlikely that Advocaat will take any risks with the duo.

Juninho Bacuna, who played 12 times for Rangers in 2021, is closing in on 50 international appearances and could play in midfield alongside his brother and captain Leandro Bacuna, who along with goalkeeper Eloy Room in Curacao’s all-time record appearance-maker (70).

Former PSV and Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia, who now plies his trade with Miami FC, could start as the central striker, while Sheffield United’s Tahith Chong has scored two goals in four international caps for Curacao and is a contender to begin out wide.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; Gilmour, McLean, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Shankland, McGinn

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Sambo, Van Eijma, Obispo, Floranus; L. Bacuna, Roemeratoe, J. Bacuna; Hansen, Locadia, Chong

We say: Scotland 2-0 Curacao

While Curacao may choose to name a strong lineup, it remains to be seen whether Scotland boss Clarke will follow suit or use this friendly to manage the minutes of his squad ahead of their final warm-up match with Bolivia next week.

Nevertheless, the Tartan Army have strength in depth, and the players at Clarke’s disposal should have enough quality to outscore their Caribbean counterparts, leading us to predict a home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.