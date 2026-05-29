Arsenal transfer news: Gunners join race for £100m Chelsea star as Mikel Arteta 'priority' now revealed

By Lewis Blain | 29 May 2026 08:36

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Enzo Fernandez, as Mikel Arteta prepares for another ambitious summer of recruitment following the club’s Premier League title triumph.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen in multiple areas ahead of next season, with midfield still a focus despite an already impressive group at the Emirates Stadium.

While several names remain higher on their shortlist, a move for the Chelsea star could still come into play if the right circumstances arise, even though he is not believed to be among Arteta’s top priorities.

Arsenal latest team to join race to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo

According to reports, Arsenal are the latest team to join the race for the Chelsea captain ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international has become the subject of growing speculation after attracting interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid. City are believed to view Fernandez as a potential successor to Bernardo Silva, while Real Madrid remain long-term admirers of the World Cup winner.

Despite the interest, Chelsea are understood to have little desire to sell. New manager Xabi Alonso reportedly sees Fernandez as a cornerstone of his project at Stamford Bridge, with the midfielder expected to hold talks with the Spaniard before any major decisions are made regarding his future.

Any deal would also be incredibly expensive, with Chelsea likely to demand around £100 million before even considering negotiations for a player who contributed 22 goal contributions from 54 appearances this season.

Mikel Arteta summer transfer priority now revealed

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Arsenal are monitoring Fernandez, the report also suggests Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali remains Arteta's 'priority' midfield target this summer.

The Italian international has long been admired by the Gunners' recruitment team, with his blend of technical quality, tactical intelligence and Premier League experience making him an attractive option for a title-winning squad looking to strengthen further.

Tonali would likely prove a more natural fit alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, while his experience in both Serie A and the Premier League means there would be fewer adaptation concerns compared to some alternatives.

When comparing the two midfielders, Fernandez arguably possesses the higher ceiling and greater star power. However, Tonali may represent the smarter all-round option.

The Newcastle star is already proven in English football, offers excellent defensive balance and would likely command a lower transfer fee than the nine-figure sum Chelsea would demand for Fernandez.

That is not to say Arsenal's interest in Fernandez should be dismissed.

Elite midfielders rarely become available, so the Premier League's Manager of the Season will undoubtedly be attracted by the Argentine's passing range, leadership qualities and ability to dictate games from midfield.

Still, if Arsenal are forced to choose between the pair this summer, Tonali appears the more realistic and sensible target. Fernandez would be a statement signing, but Tonali could be the player who most effectively elevates an already title-winning side to the next level.