PSG vs. Arsenal: Arjen Robben-esque attacker can "do a number" on Mikel Arteta in Champions League final

By Ben Knapton | 29 May 2026 09:45

Before Paris Saint-Germain attempt to win back-to-back Champions League titles in Saturday's final with Arsenal, Sports Mole's experts discuss the upcoming Budapest battle from a PSG perspective.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: 'Kvaratskhelia could do a number on Arsenal'

© Imago / MIS

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he is absolutely the one that I think could really do a number on Arsenal this week. It harks back to the Arjen Robben days.

I know played on the other side of the field, but when he cut inside and bends a shot you know it's going to go in. When Kvaratskhelia does the same, he's got a yard, he's going to bend it into the far corner.

Even with my biggest, most red and white Arsenal hat on, I can easily see him doing that this weekend. The PSG squad is just packed with talent at all ends of the pitch.

Since [Gianluigi] Donnarumma left, which I still think was a crazy decision on PSG's part, Lucas Chevalier came in but didn't convince. He was then dropped down to second choice, but even [Matvey] Safonov, who was previously the backup, has pulled off some world-class saves on the run to the final.

The full-backs we've spoken about, then Willian Pacho alongside Marquinhos. Pacho, he was linked with Liverpool previously, but PSG snapped him up and he's been one of the best defenders in Europe for quite a while.

Vitinha, a bit of a Xavi regen in midfield: you think back to when he had that failed spell at Wolves during the Covid years and now he's blossomed into this midfield maestro. It's just an incredible rise that he's been on.

Fabian Ruiz scored a cracker against Arsenal in last year's semi-finals and we're fearful of that happening again.

That front three: even if [Ousmane] Dembele misses out, Goncalo Ramos isn't the most convincing, but then they've still got Barcola, who Arsenal have been quite heavily linked with.

He could play centrally, and you could play Doue as a false nine as well. That front three, they're not just hard workers, they don't just have that threat, they're so fluid and so versatile.

But if I had to pick out one name for PSG, it would be Kvaratskhelia.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: 'No egos in PSG dressing room'

The French league allowed PSG to have some games postponed, giving them priority for the Champions League. The Premier League is just a gruelling season every year.

It's the strongest league in the world with some of the best players in the world, and teams don't have a winter break like some leagues do. Teams like Arsenal, competing in multiple competitions, have to play through all of December, and that can take its toll.

Some teams adapt to it well, and credit to Arsenal for building a strong squad. They have probably at least two quality players in every position and are prepared to compete in multiple competitions.

They've maybe not done as well in the domestic cup competitions, getting knocked out earlier than hoped in the FA Cup, and lost in the EFL Cup final, but didn't do too badly, just came up short.

PSG may have had some help from the French authorities in getting some of those games postponed. At the end of the day, I'm not sure it matters too much.

There are still periods where teams can rest players and rotate when they need to. They just need to be prepared for what's in front of them.

I'm not sure it has a massive impact compared to other things that pan out throughout the season. PSG will go into this game as slight favourites, a very good team, but not the perfect team.

They find a way to win at the crucial moment, and that's what matters in the end. It's not how you start, it's how you finish, as many have said.

You're judged on trophies, you're judged on the success. They just came alive in this knockout stage, and the games they've been involved in have been really entertaining to watch from a neutral perspective.

So many goals: they beat fellow French side Monaco 5-4 in that knockout playoff round, then thrashed Chelsea 8-2, beat Liverpool 4-0, and then Bayern Munich 6-5.

Maybe one of the key players in that run was Dembele, the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. He's been hit by injury at times this season but he's still managed to get 19 goals and 11 assists.

Seven of those goals have been in the Champions League, three of those in the semi-final tie against Bayern. It's still a good season despite not maybe playing every single game.

He's declared himself fit for the final despite a bit of a calf issue at the weekend. Another star name for me is Kvaratskhelia, and I think he's such a talented footballer.

He's only recorded eight goals and four assists in the league this season, which is respectable but maybe could be better for a player of his quality.

In the Champions League his numbers are much more impressive, with 16 goal contributions in 15 games. He's PSG's top scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals and six assists.

He's proven that he's a big game player: he scored home and away against Chelsea, scored against Liverpool, scored against Bayern Munich, and he also scored in last season's Champions League final.

He's such a special player, such a threat going forward, so skilful and so direct. It will be interesting to see who lines up at right-back for [Arsenal], and whoever it is, I think Kvaratskhelia will relish that battle and will back himself to come out on top.

This PSG team overall have maybe not performed at their best throughout the season, but they are still such a well-oiled machine under Enrique.

What I like is that it's all about the team now, there are no egos in that team. In previous PSG teams they've tried to build a super team with superstars like Neymar, Messi and Mbappe, but under Enrique it's just all about the team, all about the work rate and the desire to work as a team.

For example, Dembele is arguably their best player, but when he came off with about half an hour to go in that semi-final against Bayern, lots of star players like him might just sulk and not want to come off.

But he just accepted it, went on the bench and supported his teammates. That in itself is just an example of all the players supporting each other, and having that camaraderie and togetherness has been one of the key aspects as to why this PSG team have been so good, and that's all thanks to Enrique.

PSG have maybe not had the best of seasons, but they could end it on a high with more domestic success and another Champions League trophy.