Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona's Rashford stance 'revealed' amid imminent Anthony Gordon signing

By Saikat Mandal | 28 May 2026 16:36

Barcelona reportedly remain interested in signing Marcus Rashford on another deal from Manchester United this summer.

Rashford joined the Catalan giants on loan last season and enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 32 La Liga appearances, including 18 starts.

There had been doubts over whether Barcelona would possess the financial flexibility required to complete a permanent deal, but the club stunned the market after agreeing a blockbuster move for Anthony Gordon.

The Blaugrana moved ahead of Bayern Munich to secure a £70m deal for Gordon, who has now arrived in Spain to undergo his medical ahead of his move.

Gordon’s imminent arrival naturally raised questions over Barcelona’s pursuit of Rashford, although it appears the Spanish champions are still eager to strengthen further in attack.

Marcus Rashford future: Will he remain at Barcelona?

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

There had been suggestions that Rashford could revive his career at Manchester United under Michael Carrick, who reportedly never completely closed the door on reintegrating him into the squad.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona have until June 15 to activate their £26m option to sign Rashford permanently, although the club are also considering the possibility of negotiating another loan arrangement.

The Red Devils, however, are reportedly unwilling to lower the agreed option fee for the England international, who finished the season with an impressive 28 goal contributions across all competitions under Hansi Flick.

The report further claims that if Barcelona fail to finalise an agreement, Rashford could still attract interest elsewhere for a higher fee, particularly if he performs strongly for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Should no move materialise, Rashford is expected to report back for pre-season training at Carrington, although there remains a growing belief that he may already have played his final match for his boyhood club.

Barcelona's massive summer transfer plans taking shape

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barcelona are also targeting a new striker and are reportedly preparing their opening bid for Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alvarez has informed Atletico of his desire to leave after rejecting multiple contract renewal proposals.

Atletico are believed to value the Argentine at around £130m. Barcelona have reportedly floated an informal proposal worth £61m plus Ferran Torres, although Atletico’s response was said to have been an immediate rejection.