Choose your own Germany World Cup legends XI: Do Neuer, Beckenbauer, Klose make the cut?

By Oliver Thomas | 28 May 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 16:35

Germany will endeavour to equal Brazil’s record of winning five world titles when they compete at the 2026 World Cup held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Julian Nagelsmann has named his 26-man squad, which will prepare for warm-up fixtures against Finland and USA before testing their mettle in Group E alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Die Mannschaft will begin their campaign against Curacao in Houston on June 14, before taking on Ivory Coast in Toronto on June 20, and rounding off the group stage against Ecuador in New Jersey on June 25.

Germany are widely regarded as one of the most successful international teams in football history and have produced some of the beautiful game's greatest ever players.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to select your best XI of Germany legends - be sure to share your selections with your friends and on social media!

Who are Germany’s biggest World Cup legends?

One of Germany’s all-time legends will be present at the 2026 World Cup, as 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement to add to his 124 caps and represent his country at a fifth global tournament.

Neuer won the World Cup in 2014 when legendary defender Philipp Lahm was captain of the Germany side under Joachim Low, and current skipper Joshua Kimmich - the most-capped outfield player in Nagelsmann’s current squad - is hoping to follow in their footsteps this summer.

Fritz Walter was Germany’s first World Cup-winning captain back in 1954 when he led the nation, known then as West Germany, to a memorable 3-2 final triumph over the mighty Hungary.

Two decades later, Franz Beckenbauer inspired Germany to their second World Cup title. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time German Footballer of the Year redefined the defensive sweeper position, and his illustrious career was later charted in a biopic film Der Kaiser, a title reflecting the legendary 'Emperor' nickname he carried throughout his life.

Another elite German defender was Paul Breitner, one of only five players in history to score in two separate World Cup finals after Pele, Vava, Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe, and also a five-time Ballon d’Or nominee, finishing runner-up in 1982.

Germany have been blessed with a plethora of star midfielders over the years, including 1990 World Cup hero Lothar Matthaus, Die Mannschaft’s all-time record appearance-maker (150) across a illustrious 20-year international career.

The likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil - a five-time German Footballer of the Year winner - were all triumphant at the 2014 World Cup, as was versatile forward and Bayern legend Thomas Muller.

One of the first players that will spring to mind for German supporters when reminiscing about international tournaments is prolific striker Miroslav Klose, who is still the all-time record goalscorer at the World Cup with 16 goals between 2002 and 2014.

Lukas Podolski, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Gerd Muller are also legendary strikers to don the famous white and black German kit, the latter remarkably scored 68 international goal in just 62 caps, winning the 1970 World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals.

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