World Cup all-time records and statistics: Most goals, most wins, most games, most titles

World Cup team records

Record for titles: Brazil hold the record with five World Cup titles, won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Record for participations: Brazil will make their 23rd appearance at the 2026 tournament, having featured in every edition of the competition.

Record for consecutive titles: Italy (1934–1938) and Brazil (1958–1962) each won two titles in succession.

Most finals played: Germany have appeared in eight World Cup finals - 1954, 1966, 1974, 1982, 1986, 1990, 2002 and 2014.

Largest victory margin: Hungary beat South Korea 9-0 in 1954, Yugoslavia beat Zaire 9-0 in 1974, and Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982.

Most goals in a single match: Austria 7-5 Switzerland, in the quarter-final of the 1954 edition - 12 goals in total.

Most goals scored by one team in a single edition: Hungary, who scored 27 goals in 1954.

Most matches played in the World Cup: Brazil, with 114 matches played.

Most matches won in the World Cup: Brazil, with 76 victories.

Most matches lost in the World Cup: Mexico, with 28 defeats.

Unbeaten run: Brazil went 13 matches without defeat between 1958 and 1966.

Record for consecutive wins: Brazil won 11 consecutive matches between 2002 and 2006.

Record for consecutive defeats: Mexico suffered nine consecutive defeats between 1930 and 1958.

Record for consecutive matches without a win: Bulgaria, with 17 matches.

Most frequently contested fixture: Brazil vs Sweden and Argentina vs Germany, each played seven times.

Number of World Cups hosted: Mexico have now hosted the tournament three times, including their role as a co-host in 2026.

Record attendance: 173,850 spectators at the Maracana for the Uruguay vs Brazil match in 1950.