Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye Ligue 1 gem also on Liverpool's radar

By Axel Clody | 10 Jun 2026 09:23

Newcastle are facing one of the most pivotal summers since the Saudi-backed PIF takeover in 2021.

After a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League and no European football to show for the 2026-27 campaign, the Magpies have confirmed six departures — Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Matt Targett, John Ruddy, Max Thompson and Aaron Ramsdale — signalling the start of a major squad rebuild.

The sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £69.3 million and the earlier loss of Alexander Isak to Liverpool for £125 million have left significant holes in the attack, while Eddie Howe has publicly expressed concerns about midfield depth.

Sporting director Ross Wilson has acknowledged the need for wide-scale investment, with a new striker, midfielder, full-back and goalkeeper all on the shopping list.

It is in that context that the Magpies have turned their attention to Ligue 1, where AS Monaco are preparing for their own summer of upheaval.

Seventh in Ligue 1 last season and without Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign, Monaco are bracing for a significant squad clear-out. The Principality club could notably part ways with Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara, who is attracting considerable interest from the Premier League.

Camara, Monaco's second most valuable player

© Imago / PsnewZ

Expected to feature at the 2026 World Cup with Senegal — France's first opponents in Group I — the 22-year-old defensive midfielder is currently the second most valuable player in the Monaco squad at approximately £34 million (€40 million), level with Folarin Balogun. Only Akliouche, valued at around £42 million (€50 million), is worth more ahead of the summer window.

Under contract until June 2029, the former Metz man is well placed for a lucrative sale this summer. Monaco would stand to recoup far more than the £12.7 million (€15 million) they spent to sign him in the summer of 2024, particularly given the calibre of clubs circling his situation.

One destination keeps cropping up: the Premier League.

Newcastle join Liverpool and Chelsea in the race

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

After Liverpool and Chelsea, Newcastle are also considering a move for Camara, according to The Telegraph. The Magpies have identified his profile as a potential option should Sandro Tonali or Joe Willock depart this summer.

With Howe desperate for midfield reinforcements and the club keen to reduce the average age of the squad, Camara's combination of youth, defensive solidity and a contract that gives Monaco no pressure to sell on the cheap makes him an attractive proposition for the St James' Park rebuild.