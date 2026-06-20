Transfer news and rumours: Aston Villa shortlist Dortmund forward, Newcastle target Brighton star, Everton's striker pursuit

By Ben Sully | 20 Jun 2026 23:58

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

According to Bild, the Dortmund man is currently assessing his future and would seriously consider leaving the club if he receives an enticing offer in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Villa are among those who have identified Guirassy as a potential target, although they have also earmarked Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson as an alternative option.

Villa are seemingly looking to sign a centre-forward who can provide cover and compete with Ollie Watkins for the number nine spot.

Guirassy, who has two years left on his current contract, would bring valuable Champions League experience to Villa Park, having scored 19 goals in 28 appearances in UEFA's elite club competition.

Unai Emery's side could face competition from Turkish club Fenerbahce, who are pushing to win the race for the Dortmund marksman.

© Iconsport / Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRÅN / kod PA

Newcastle eyeing move for Brighton midfielder

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari as a summer transfer target.

The Magpies are evaluating potential midfield options, given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made Ayari one of his top midfield targets.

The Newcastle manager is said to be keen to recruit a Premier League-proven midfielder who would need little time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Brighton are wary that Ayari is set to enter the final year of his contract, although they are believed to be in talks over a new deal.

The 22-year-old is currently away with Sweden at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored a brace in his country's opening game against Tunisia.

Everton make Etta Eyong enquiry

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Elsewhere, Everton have reportedly expressed interest in signing Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong.

The 22-year-old appears to be heading towards a Levante exit despite only joining the club from Villarreal last summer.

Etta Eyong scored six goals and provided two assists in 30 La Liga appearances, helping Levante avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town have already opened talks over a potential move ahead of their return to the Premier League.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Everton are set to rival Ipswich for Etta Eyong's signature, having made an official enquiry about a possible transfer.

The report claims that Etta Eyong would be open to 'exploring' a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, dealing a blow to Ipswich's hopes of winning the transfer battle.

Everton's interest in the Levante striker comes at a time when the club are said to be open to offers for Thierno Barry.