Argentina vs. Austria: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 00:09

Argentina could qualify for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, when they take on Austria at Dallas Stadium.

Both teams come into the clash with three points, with Argentina in first place in Group J having beaten Algeria 3-0 on June 17, whereas Austria are second following their 3-1 success over Jordan.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Argentina wins: 0

Draws: 1

Austria wins: 1

Meetings between Austria and Argentina have been rare, and their clash at the 2026 World Cup will in fact be just their third ever encounter.

The nations' previous match came in a friendly in May 1990, with Das Team holding their South American counterparts to a 1-1 stalemate.

Manfred Zsak opened the scoring after just three minutes for Austria, but unfortunately for the Europeans, they could only watch as Diego Maradona provided an assist as he set up Jorge Burruchaga just after the half-hour mark.

Argentina were more successful 10 years prior, when they emerged as 5-1 winners in a friendly, with Maradona playing a starring role.

Goals from Santiago Santamaria and Leopoldo Luque gave La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead by the 10th minute, before Maradona added a third for his country five minutes later.

Kurt Jara pulled one back for Austria in the first half, but their hopes of staging a comeback were extinguished by Maradona, who completed his hat-trick in the second 45 minutes.

Previous two meetings

May 03, 1990: Austria 1-1 Argentina (Friendly)

May 21, 1980: Austria 1-5 Argentina (Friendly)

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