Argentina 2-0 Austria: Messi breaks Klose record to become World Cup's all-time top scorer

By Alexis Pereira | 22 Jun 2026 20:23

Lionel Messi has become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history after netting twice to fire Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Austria in Group J at Arlington on Monday.

The Argentina captain, who had already struck a hat-trick against Algeria on matchday one, now stands alone at the summit of the World Cup scoring charts with 18 goals, moving two clear of Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16.

It was a performance that epitomised everything Messi has offered across two decades at the highest level — composure, invention, and the ability to produce defining moments precisely when they are required. He had to summon all of those qualities after a poor start that briefly threatened to undermine the occasion.

Argentina 2-0 Austria: Messi bounces back from early penalty miss

Lionel Scaloni's side were awarded a penalty in the first half following a run into the area by Lautaro Martinez, but Messi's spot kick was comfortably saved by Alexander Schlager, with the ball rolling wide of the right-hand post.

Argentina are moving on ⏭️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 22, 2026

The miss allowed Austria to reassert some control, pressing with intensity and limiting Argentina's forward momentum. The Wunderteam's high press frustrated the Albiceleste, and with Argentina's attacking play running almost exclusively through their number ten, the need for Messi to rediscover his composure was urgent.

He did so with typically understated brilliance. Picking up the ball on the right flank, Messi played in Thiago Almada, who advanced into the midfield third and released Facundo Medina to deliver a low cross from the left. Medina's dummy in the penalty area created the space, and Messi arrived at the edge of the box to side-foot a first-time finish into the bottom corner — his signature move, repeated countless times across a twenty-year career.

Argentina 2-0 Austria: Messi seals it in the dying minutes

The second half was a more subdued affair. Argentina eased off the accelerator, content to defend their lead with the ball and keep Austria at arm's length through patient, controlled possession. Scaloni's side closed off the spaces diligently, aware that the Wunderteam remained a threat on the break.

Austria, for their part, struggled to fashion clear openings, resorting to crosses and set pieces in the absence of a genuinely creative midfielder to unlock a well-organised rearguard. The pressing intensity that had caused problems in the first half faded as the game wore on, and the South Americans retained their composure throughout.

Messi delivered the decisive blow in the closing stages, latching onto a loose ball inside the area to finish off a swift Argentina counter-attack. The goal, his second of the evening and his 18th in World Cup competition, confirmed a famous victory and wrote yet another chapter in the most remarkable individual tournament record the game has ever seen.

© Imago / JNA Press

Argentina, who now appear well placed to advance from Group J, will face Jordan in their final group fixture knowing that another positive result should be sufficient to secure top spot.

Austria's creativity concerns laid bare in Arlington

Despite their competitive display, Austria were ultimately undone by a fundamental limitation in their squad. When pressed into deficit, Ralf Rangnick's side lacked the inventive midfield options to construct sustained attacking sequences, a problem that will concern the manager as the group stage draws to a close.

The Wunderteam's reliance on aerial deliveries and set-piece situations was insufficient against a defence as organised as Argentina's, and their inability to replicate the kind of direct, penetrative football that had earned them victory against Jordan in the opener ultimately proved costly.