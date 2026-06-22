Preview: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 19:54 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 20:04

Both still in with a chance of reaching the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar will lock horns at Seattle on Wednesday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are currently third in Group B on one point, while Qatar are fourth, also picking up one point from their first two matches at the competition.

Match preview

Bosnia-Herzegovina put in a solid performance against Canada in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, picking up a point in a 1-1 draw, but they had a difficult time last time out against Switzerland, suffering a 4-1 defeat, which has left them on one point from two games.

The Dragons are third in Group B on one point, three points behind second-placed Switzerland and also section leaders Canada, who are currently top on goal difference.

Sergej Barbarez's side will qualify for the round of 32 as Group B runners-up should they overcome Qatar, Canada lose to Switzerland, and Bosnia-Herzegovina finish above Canada on overall goal difference.

However, the Dragons will finish fourth and be eliminated from the competition if they lose to Qatar, so there is no downplaying the importance of this contest.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have only locked horns with Qatar on two previous occasions, both friendlies, and they are yet to win, drawing one and losing the other, so history would be made should the Dragons manage to collect all three points in this contest.

© Imago / Naushad

Qatar, like Bosnia-Herzegovina, picked up a solid point in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, drawing 1-1 with Switzerland, before losing 6-0 to Canada last time out.

Julen Lopetegui's side will qualify for the round of 32 as Group B runners-up should they beat Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland lose to Canada, and Qatar finish above Switzerland on goal difference.

However, Qatar will be eliminated should they lose or draw this match, bringing about another group-stage exit following their elimination at that stage in 2022.

The Maroons went down to nine men in their clash with Canada, but the manner of their overall performance was worrying, and they will now be coming up against a Bosnia-Herzegovina outfit that will consider themselves to be the favourites to triumph here.

Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup form:

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Bosnia-Herzegovina form (all competitions):

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Qatar World Cup form:

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Qatar form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Pixsell

Bosnia-Herzegovina had Tarik Muharemovic sent off in their defeat to Switzerland last time out, so the centre-back will be suspended for the clash with Qatar on Wednesday.

As a result, there is likely to be a spot in the middle of the defence for Dennis Hadzikadunic, who spent last season on loan at Serie B outfit Samdoria from Rostov.

Edin Dzeko found it difficult against Switzerland last time out, but the veteran striker is set to continue in the starting side.

As for Qatar, Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo are both suspended for this match, with the pair sent off in the team's 6-0 defeat to Canada last time out.

There will have to be a change at the back, with Sultan Al Brake the favourite to replace Ahmed, while Madibo's absence should open the door for Karim Boudiaf to come into the side.

Edmilson Junior is still waiting for his first goal for Qatar, but the expectation is that the 31-year-old will once again be in the starting side for this game.

This is information to bear in mind when it comes to potentially betting on the World Cup, and we have included it in our World Cup betting guide for the tournament.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Alajbegovic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Dzeko, Demirovic

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Al Brake; Laye, Gaber, Boudiaf; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Qatar

This is a huge match for both teams, and we are expecting it to be tight on Wednesday, but Bosnia-Herzegovina have enough quality to secure all three points, which could be enough to book them a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.