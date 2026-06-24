Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar player ratings: Arsenal-linked attacker stars with stunning strike in Seattle

By Ben Sully | 24 Jun 2026 22:29 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 22:41

Bosnia-Herzegovina moved to the brink of qualification for the 2026 World Cup knockout stages with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Qatar in their final group game in Seattle

Kerim Alajbegovic's unstoppable strike from distance, a Sultan Albrake own goal and Ermin Mahmic's effort proved enough to secure Bosnia's first win of the tournament, taking them into third place to leave them in a strong position to clinch one of the best third-placed spots.

Meanwhile, the result condemned Qatar to back-to-back defeats and their early elimination from the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from Bosnia's narrow victory over Qatar.

Bosnia player ratings vs. Qatar: Alajbegovic steals the show with thunderous effort

GOALKEEPER

Nikola Vasilj - 6/10

Could do very little for Qatar's goal, but often gave the ball away when he attempted to play out.

DEFENCE

Arjan Malic - 4/10

Fell asleep at the far post for Qatar's goal, allowing Edmilson to attack the ball unchallenged. That lapse in concentration probably played a role in Sergej Barbarez's decision to withdraw him at the break.

Nikola Katic - 7/10

Was a resolute figure in the Bosnia backline until he was forced off following a collision with his goalkeeper.

Stjepan Radeljic - 7/10

Like Katic, Radeljic did what he had to do when called upon. The only real disappointment was the failure to keep a clean sheet.

Sead Kolasinac - 7/10

Another reliable performance from the experienced full-back.

MIDFIELD

Esmir Bajraktarevic - 7/10

An energetic performance on Bosnia's right flank. Forced Abunada into a strong save in the second period.

Ivan Basic - 7/10

Was at the centre of Bosnia's strong first-half display, but he tailed off in the Seattle heat in the second period.

Ivan Sunjic - 6/10

Sunjic played a couple of important passes before being withdrawn at the half-time break.

Kerim Alajbegovic - 9/10

The 18-year-old's stunning effort from distance proved why he is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Premier League winners Arsenal.

Away from his impressive strike, the youngster also posed a threat running down and inside from the left flank.

ATTACK

Ermedin Demirovic - 5/10

Worked hard at the top of the pitch, although he lacked the required composure when he found himself in a couple of dangerous situations.

Played the ball across that was ultimately forced Sultan Albrake to divert past his Mahmoud Abunda. Was unfortunate not to score when he timed his run to perfection moments after Bosnia's second, seeing his low strike bounce off the far post.

Looked less than happy with the decision to take him off in the 64th minute.

SUBSTITUTES

Benjamin Tahirovic - 6/10

Introduced at half-time, but it remains to be seen whether he did enough to earn a recall to Barbarez's starting lineup.

Amar Memic - 6/10

Joined Tahirovic on the pitch at the interval in what was a pretty anonymous substitute appearance.

Dennis Hadzikadunic - 6/10

Ermin Mahmic - 8/10

Pounced on a loose ball to score in back-to-back matches. The substitute has surely made a case to start once Bosnia's place in the Round of 32 is confirmed.

Deniz Burnic - N/A

Qatar player ratings vs. Bosnia: Bright Edmilson cannot save Lopetegui's side

GOALKEEPER

Mahmoud Abunda - 4/10

Had no chance of keeping out Alajbegovic's fierce strike and was wrong-footed for Bosnia's second goal. However, he should have done better with Mahmic's late strike.

DEFENCE

Pedro Miguel - 6/10

Unlucky not to score when he fired against the upright in first-half stoppage time.

Issa Laye 4/10

No major errors, but was part of a backline that struggled to negate Bosnia's attacking threat, particularly in a tricky first half.

Boualem Khoukhi - 4/10

Similar to Laye, Khoukhi may have felt he could have done more to keep the likes of Dzeko and Demirovic out of the game, although he may also point to a lack of support from the midfield.

Sultan Albrake - 3/10

Unfortunate to see Dzeko's attempted cross bounce off him and past his own goalkeeper.

MIDFIELD

Jassem Gaber - 4/10

Failed to stamp his authority on the contest before being hauled off at half time.

Karim Boudiaf - 6/10

Was part of the Qatari midfield that lost the key battle in the middle of the pitch.

Ahmed Fathy - 5/10

Offered very little in the engine room and picked up a booking that would have resulted in a suspension if Qatar had made it through.

ATTACK

Edmilson Junior - 8/10

Qatar's most lively attacker. Demonstrated a great willingness to run at the Bosnia backline and provided a neat assist for Alhaydos in the closing stages of the first period.

Hassan Alhaydos - 7/10

In the right place at the right time for a simple tap-in. An injury brought his outing to a premature end in the 56th minute.

Akram Afif - 5/10

Should have done better when he raced in behind inside the opening 15 minutes. Fired into the side-netting just before the hour mark when he really should have sent the ball across for his unmarked teammate.

SUBSTITUTES

Abdulaziz Hatem - 5/10

Could not make the desired impact in his first appearance of the tournament.

Ahamed Al Ganehi - 6/10

Added energy to Qatar's attacking play, but never really looked like changing the complexion of the contest.

Almoez Ali - 5/10

Failed to get himself into the game, perhaps showing a lack of match sharpness after being an unused substitute for the first two matches.

Ahmed Alaaeldin - 5/10

Mohamed Al Mannai - 5/10