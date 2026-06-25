England team news vs. Panama: Thomas Tuchel's Bukayo Saka plan and centre-back battle revealed

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Jun 2026 03:59

England manager Thomas Tuchel has warned that the national team cannot simply rely on Bukayo Saka to solve their ongoing attacking struggles at the World Cup.

The talented Arsenal winger has been restricted to substitute appearances so far while recovering from an Achilles injury.

While Saka could not win the game against Ghana on Tuesday, the forward had one of England's better attempts in a drab 0-0 draw, forcing a smart save from Benjamin Asare.

However, his steady progress suggests he could be in line for his first tournament start against Panama on Saturday.

Panama vs. England: Tuchel makes big Saka hint

© Imago / Mark Pain

The England manager did state that the team cannot rely on the Arsenal man to solve every attacking issue that the Three Lions have faced in North America.

However, he did note that his side need Saka "desperately".

"He seems to be more and more ready and will hopefully push. We will then see," Tuchel said via Sky Sports News. "It's not like Bukayo comes back and everything is solved and I don't want to put this on his back.

"He's a top player, that's why he's with us, and he will get his minutes. We need him desperately, like every other player, in top shape.

"But everyone is doing their best and it's not the moment to shout individual names to help us out. We're in a good place still."

The goalless draw against Ghana has forced the German head coach to temper his original plans for extensive squad rotation.

England remain level with their African opponents at the top of Group L which sets up a tense final matchday shootout for first place.

Impressive defensive display creates major selection headache

© Imago

Meanwhile, senior defender John Stones faces a significant battle to regain his starting role following a change in central defence.

Tuchel heavily praised the partnership of Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa for restricting their opponents to minimal counter-attacking opportunities.

"I like the centre backs [Guehi and Konsa against Ghana]," Tuchel said. "I think they were good together.

"It was a difficult match. We allowed two counter attacks and only two counter attacks, and they were straight away dangerous. And so the credit goes to the team, and the structure and the discipline that we didn't allow more."

The resolute performance came despite strong complaints from Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz regarding a potential unawarded second-half penalty.

Refusing to dwell on the refereeing controversy, the England boss chose to praise the overall structure and defensive discipline of his resilient side as they prepare for their next vital match.