How England qualified for World Cup last 32 without kicking a ball against Panama

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 07:05 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 07:05

England supporters woke up on Saturday to the news that the Three Lions had already qualified for the last 32 of the World Cup without kicking a ball against Panama.

The Three Lions missed the chance to seal qualification with a game to spare last time out, drawing 0-0 with Ghana in their second Group L game.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel's men faced the slim prospect of elimination before the final round of fixtures kicked off, despite sitting top of the section on four points.

Even if results had gone against England on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, they would have only needed a point against Panama to ensure their place in the knockouts.

However, thanks to certain outcomes going their way in the last batch of group-stage games, England will be present in the last 32 no matter what transpires against Panama.

How England qualified for the last 32 of the World Cup

© Iconsport / SUSA

As England are already four points clear of Panama - who have suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses to Croatia and Ghana - in Group L, Tuchel's men can only finish third at the very worst.

That outcome hinges on Ghana losing to Croatia and England suffering defeat against Panama by a heavier scoreline given their superior goal difference - already a fanciful scenario.

However, even if Tuchel's men did drop out of the top two, their four-point total would be enough to see them through as one of the best third-placed teams, as five other bronze medallists can no longer overtake them.

Senegal, Iran, South Korea and Scotland all finished third with three points, while Uruguay only managed a mere two points following their 1-0 defeat to Spain in Group H, which eliminated Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The eight best third-placed teams qualify for the last 32, and England would at the very worst be the seventh-best third-placed team, thus ensuring their spot in the last 32.

Croatia, Algeria and DR Congo represent the three current third-placed teams yet to play their final matches; the trio sit on three, three and one points respectively.

If England finish third, who will they play in World Cup last 32?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

With only six group-stage fixtures left to go, England now know that they will be playing one of two teams if they qualify for the last 32 in third place.

The nation that ranks third in Group L are guaranteed to be meeting the winner of Group K, which will be either Colombia or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, who go head-to-head in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Should England win that game, they would meet either Switzerland or the third-placed team from Groups G or J in the last 16, before a possible quarter-final battle against reigning champions Argentina.