Sunday's World Cup prediction and preview as South Africa lock horns with Canada

By Matt Law | 28 Jun 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 prediction involves tournament co-hosts Canada, who will be taking on South Africa in the last-32 stage of the competition.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

SoFi Stadium in California will play host to the first last-32 match at the 2026 World Cup, as tournament co-hosts Canada take on South Africa.

Canada finished second in Group B behind Switzerland to book their spot in the knockout round of the competition, while South Africa were second in Group A behind Mexico.

We say: South Africa 1-2 Canada

This is such a difficult match to call, and both sides will fancy their chances of success on Sunday night. However, we just believe that Canada will shade the contest in order to secure a spot in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup.

> Click here to read our full preview for South Africa vs. Canada, including team news and possible lineups