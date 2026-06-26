World Cup
South Africa
Jun 28, 2026 8.00pm
Los Angeles Stadium
Canada

Canada lineup vs. South Africa: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup fixture including Alphonso Davies decision

By | , Last updated:

Will Davies be involved? How Canada could line up vs. South Africa
© Imago / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Alphonso Davies could be involved when Canada tackle South Africa in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup in California on Sunday.

The Bayern Munich defender is yet to be involved in this summer's competition due to a hamstring injury, but the expectation is that he will feature at some stage of the game with South Africa.

Davies' return would be a major boost for Canada considering his quality, and a spot in the starting XI has not been entirely ruled out at this stage of proceedings.

Ismael Kone suffered a tibia fracture against Qatar in Canada's second match of the tournament, and he could be joined on the sidelines by Alfie Jones (fitness).

Stephen Eustaquio also needs to be assessed due to a recent complaint, but the expectation is that he will be involved from the first whistle against South Africa.

Jonathan David has scored three times for Canada at the 2026 World Cup and will again feature in the final third of the field, with Cyle Larin also due to start.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin

> Click here to see how South Africa could line up against Canada

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Canada related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe