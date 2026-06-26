South Africa lineup vs. Canada: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup fixture including midfield boost

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 19:22 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 19:23

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos could make one change to his starting side for Sunday's last-32 clash with Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Bafana Bafana will welcome Teboho Mokoena back into their side on Sunday, with the 29-year-old serving a one-game suspension in the clash with South Korea.

Mokoena for Yaya Sithole could be the only change from the side that took to the field for the first whistle against South Korea, which ended in a 1-0 win for South Africa.

Broos' side have no fresh fitness concerns heading into the clash with the co-hosts.

However, Themba Zwane is still suspended following his red card against Mexico in the opening match of the tournament on June 11.

Evidence Makgopa has scored six times in 29 appearances for his country and is set to continue through the middle, while Oswin Appollis should retain his spot in a wide area.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa

> Click here to see how Canada could line up against South Africa