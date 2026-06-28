Preview: France vs Sweden - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 21:34

France will begin their World Cup knockout path on Tuesday, when they take on Sweden in the round of 32 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

After ending top of Group I with maximum points, Les Bleus are expected to advance deep into this summer's tournament, whereas Sweden's progression into the knockouts was only secured thanks to the nation finishing as one of the eight best third-ranked teams.

Match preview

France swept aside their opposition in Group I, with Senegal, Iraq and Norway unable to truly test Didier Deschamps's side.

Norway did rest numerous starters when they clashed on Friday, but Les Bleus' 4-1 victory cemented a perfect group campaign during which they scored 10 goals and conceded just twice.

Ousmane Dembele's hat-trick in that game proved that the French possess threats beyond talisman Kylian Mbappe, and it is the strength of their depth that has made them one of the favourites to win the competition.

There is some concern amongst France supporters that the team can be somewhat passive without the ball, but it is hard to see any opponent keeping a clean sheet against them.

It is perhaps fitting that Les Bleus are playing their first knockout game at the stadium designated as the venue for the final, especially as they have finished the last two World Cups as winners and runners-up.

However, France's path to the final is likely to be fraught with challenges given feasible opponents in the knockouts include Germany in the round of 16, Netherlands or Morocco in the quarter-final and Spain in the semi-final.

Deschamps has already confirmed that he intends to step down after the end of the tournament, and it remains to be seen whether he can lead his side to another triumph, though second-ranked France will at least be seen as favourites against the 36th-ranked Swedes, as shown in our World Cup 2026 betting guide.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Sweden were not convincing in their group, finishing third with four points after beating Tunisia, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands and drawing 1-1 with Japan on Friday.

Graham Potter's side ended their first three matches at the tournament with a record of seven goals scored and seven conceded, but they were arguably fortunate to only concede once against Japan.

Perhaps fans should not be surprised by Blagult's mixed displays so far considering they failed to win any of their qualifying fixtures for the World Cup, with those inconsistencies still plaguing the squad.

A round of 32 departure would be Sweden's earliest elimination from the competition since they exited the group stages of the 1990 edition, though reaching the knockouts should still be seen as an achievement itself given the country failed to reach the finals of three of four the World Cups prior to this summer.

The Swedes must avoid a fifth defeat in six against France, though it should be noted that three of their last four losses against Les Bleus were by a one-goal margin.

France World Cup form:

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France form (all competitions):

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Sweden World Cup form:

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Sweden form (all competitions):

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The view from France Romain Lantheaume, TopMercato "I think Sweden are exactly the kind of opponent France would have expected to face in the Round of 32. "Les Bleus have been extremely disciplined throughout the group stage, and if they maintain that level of performance, they should have little trouble overcoming a Swedish side that is still searching for the right formula and whose 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands exposed significant defensive vulnerabilities."

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

France centre-back William Saliba was rested against Norway, with the Arsenal defender reportedly struggling with a back issue, but he will want to play through the pain and help his side advance into the round of 16.

Dayot Upamecano is set to retain his place in central defence, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are certain to appear in a double pivot, especially as the duo are strongly favoured by Deschamps.

Mbappe will hope to score his fifth goal of the tournament, and the Real Madrid star will be supported by a trio of Michael Olise, Dembele and Desire Doue.

Sweden's Anthony Elanga scored from range against Japan, and while he may find it difficult to replicate such a strike, his immense pace could still be a valuable asset on Tuesday against France's defence.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres will also be stationed in the forward line, though Victor Lindelof may have to be moved from midfield into defence due to Isak Hien's injury.

Lucas Bergvall was brought on in place of Hien last time out, taking Lindelof's place in the middle of the pitch, and the Tottenham Hotspur star will likely line up next to Yasin Ayari.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Elanga, Gyokeres, Isak

We say: France 3-1 Sweden

France come into the clash as favourites, and with their firepower up front, it is easy to see why many envisage a comfortable win.

Sweden have stars that are capable of hurting their opponents' defence, but it is difficult to picture their own backline being resilient enough to give themselves a chance of victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.