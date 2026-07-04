World Cup news live: Latest updates from Mexico vs. England kickoff farce

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jul 2026 10:36

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Saturday, July 4!

As the USA celebrates independence day, the remaining last 16 teams in the competition have now been confirmed, and the first two quarter-finalists will be decided in the coming hours.

Stay completely up to date with the latest developments below!

Today's World Cup headlines

World Cup news: What's happening on July 4?

The off-field action took as much precedence as on-field matters on July 3, where Mexico and England were left in limbo over a proposed change to the kickoff time of their last-16 clash.

Originally scheduled for 1am UK time and 6pm local time on Monday, FIFA were supposedly set to bring the game forward by six hours, due to the threat of thunderstorms around the Estadio Azteca at that time.

However, following fury from governing bodies and Mexico manager Javier Aguirre, FIFA U-turned on their planned time change, meaning that there will be no respite for British parents in the early hours of the morning.

On the pitch, meanwhile, reigning champions Argentina suffered a monumental scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde, who took Lionel Messi and co to extra time before falling to a 3-2 defeat.

Later in the evening, Colombia secured the final spot in the last 16 with a 1-0 triumph over Ghana, and the next knockout round commences with Canada vs. Morocco at 6pm, followed by Paraguay vs. France at 10pm.

All English eyes will also be on any emerging injury news, as Reece James, Declan Rice and Jarell Quansah aim to prove their fitness in time for the meeting with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.