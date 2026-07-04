Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde: Romero heads the winner deep in extra time as Argentina survive a Cape Verde stunner to qualify

By Alexis Pereira | 04 Jul 2026 02:02

Argentina are through to the last 16 of the World Cup, but they left Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with far more reasons to reflect than to celebrate. On Friday, the reigning world champions needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in a pulsating last-32 tie.

The passage into the next round came surrounded by tension — tension that the Argentinians largely created themselves. After taking the lead, Lionel Scaloni's side lowered the tempo considerably, over-reliant on possession and giving the impression they would see out qualification by simply passing the ball around.

?? Argentina have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

On the other side, however, stood a team that has made this World Cup the greatest chapter in their history. Cape Verde believed until the very end, levelled twice and came agonisingly close to producing one of the greatest World Cup upsets of all time.

In extra time, Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's lead and appeared to be settling the tie. Once again, the Cape Verdeans refused to play the role of bit-part actors and responded almost immediately. Just when the match seemed bound for penalties, Cristian Romero emerged as an unlikely hero. Meeting Lionel Messi's corner with a towering header above the entire African defence, the centre-back decided the contest and sent Argentina through.

The result keeps the three-time world champions' title defence on course, but it also exposes the reality that favouritism alone does not win knockout matches. Against a side that had already drawn with Spain and Uruguay in the group stage, Argentina discovered the hard way that any drop in intensity can prove very costly.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: How the match unfolded

It was a game of patience for Argentina. With four defenders behind a compact midfield block of five, Cape Verde set up deep and disciplined, waiting for an Argentine error to spring on the counter. It worked until the 28th minute, when Messi broke the deadlock.

We're going to extra time at Miami Stadium! ⏳#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

Lisandro Martinez played a superb through ball to the number ten, who got in behind Diney Borges, composed himself and fired left-footed past Vozinha, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. As has been the story of this World Cup for him, the Argentine talisman needs very little to punish the opposition and find the net.

Despite the narrow lead, Argentina did not raise the tempo after the break. The reigning champions continued to slow proceedings down — excessively so. Cape Verde took advantage of the Argentine lethargy, grew into the game and found the equaliser with a well-constructed move down the right. Ryan Mendes played a short pass to Deroy Duarte, who struck low past Emiliano Martinez.

The equaliser altered the mood in the stands entirely and forced Argentina to change their approach. Urgency was switched on immediately. Early in extra time, Lisandro Martinez ghosted to the back post from a corner, arrived unmarked and struck emphatically past Vozinha.

And Cape Verde came back again. On the ropes, Bubista's side refused to capitulate and shocked the football world once more. Sidny Cabral received the ball on the left and produced a finish of real quality that gave Emiliano Martinez no chance.

It appeared to be the goal that would force a penalty shootout. But another unlikely hero appeared to spare the three-time champions. From a Messi corner, Cuti Romero met it with a header and settled the match.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: The Albiceleste receive an important lesson for the rest of the tournament

Qualification came, but it arrived with a warning that Scaloni is unlikely to ignore. For long stretches, Argentina conducted themselves as though the tie were already decided well before the final whistle. They led by only a single goal, yet they dropped the intensity, reduced the tempo and appeared far too comfortable against a side that never once showed any sign of giving up.

It was precisely that behaviour that allowed Cape Verde's fightback. The African side demonstrated once again why they have become the great story of this World Cup. Drawing with Spain and Uruguay in the group stage, then qualifying from one of the tournament's most competitive groups, were no accident. Bubista's men play without fear, compete for the full 120 minutes and exploit every opening they are handed.

Not even Lisandro Martinez's extra-time goal brought the drama to a close. Cape Verde responded once more, levelled for the second time and forced Argentina to dig deep to avoid a penalty shootout that already felt inevitable.

Argentina's extra time winner sends them to the Round of 16! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

Even after Romero's third goal, Argentina suffered. The closing minutes brought African pressure and constant anxiety. The impression left by the match is unambiguous: Argentina remain a formidable contender to defend their title, but they will need to raise their level of concentration sharply if they are to lift the trophy again.

Argentina face Egypt after a qualification that raised more questions than answers

Argentina's next opponents will be Egypt, who eliminated Australia on penalties earlier in the day to reach the last 16. In theory, Scaloni's side remain the favourites. In practice, the Cape Verde match made clear that favouritism has to be confirmed on the pitch.

The dramatic path to qualification serves as a timely warning at a decisive stage of the competition. Knockout football rarely allows for second mistakes, and Argentina handed too many opportunities to a supremely organised and competitive opponent.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, leave the tournament with their heads held high. The African nation's historic campaign will not be easily forgotten. Having navigated a group containing Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia before taking the reigning world champions to within minutes of elimination, Bubista's side proved that their place among the great stories of this World Cup was earned entirely on merit.