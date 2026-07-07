Lionel Messi breaks World Cup record as Argentina beat Egypt to reach quarter-final and set up potential England clash

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jul 2026 20:26

Lionel Messi became the first player to ever score in six consecutive knockout matches at the World Cup after leading Argentina's comeback win against Egypt.

The penultimate round of 16 fixture began on Tuesday afternoon, with the Argentinians widely expected to sweep past Mohamed Salah's side.

However, the Pharaohs managed to take a 2-0 lead in the second half, and it looked as if they would head into the quarter-finals given they managed to keep La Albiceleste out for the first 78 minutes of the clash.

However, late goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez broke Egyptian hearts and sent Argentina through to the last eight as 3-2 winners.

That was Messi's eighth goal of the current tournament, and Opta data reveals that the 39-year-old has now become the first ever player in World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout matches.

6 - ?? Lionel Messi is the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches.



Cometh. pic.twitter.com/rjVZetLXJN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2026

Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup: Why is he still so good?

Many have highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup as an example of a player past their best, and his struggles can be explained by the fact he offers very little outside of finishing.

Even when the 41-year-old was in the penalty area this summer, he often failed to make the right movement to get the better of defenders, and his ability to shoot from range has diminished considerably.

Messi is two years younger than his counterpart, but he excels across the entirety of the pitch, with his passing and dribbling qualities still among the best in the world.

The Argentine's shooting ability is still exceptional, and while he provides next to nothing without the ball, a return of eight goals and one assist in five World Cup games more than justifies a relaxed role out of possession.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

How England can still face Argentina at the World Cup

England have secured their place as one of eight teams in the quarter-finals, and they know that they will have to get the better of Norway if they are to advance into the semi-finals.

Argentina's progression means they will face either Colombia or Switzerland next, and should they win that game, they will then face either England or Norway.

Thomas Tuchel's men will naturally have to focus on their upcoming quarter-final, but the Three Lions boss may soon face the prospect of having to get the better of Messi, a daunting challenge given the Argentine has arguably been the best player at the World Cup.