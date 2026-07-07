Preview: Qarabag FK vs Vestri - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 07 Jul 2026 20:19

Qarabag FK welcome Icelandic outfit Vestri to the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Thursday evening for the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, while neither side has previously faced opposition from the other's country in UEFA competition.

Match preview

For the first time since 2022, Qarabag are not beginning a European campaign in Champions League qualifying after surrendering their long-standing dominance of Azerbaijani football.

Sabah ended Qarabag's grip on the Azerbaijan Premier League by securing a maiden league title in April before completing a domestic double with victory in the Azerbaijan Cup, leaving Qurban Qurbanov's side to settle for second place and a spot in the Europa League qualifiers.

Despite missing out on the league crown, Qarabag remain one of the most experienced clubs in this stage of European competition, as the Horsemen reached the Champions League league phase last season, producing memorable victories over Benfica and Copenhagen before eventually exiting the competition,

They also became the first Azerbaijani club to reach the last 16 of a UEFA competition during their Europa League run in 2023-24, where they narrowly lost to Bayer Leverkusen after eliminating Braga.

Qurbanov continues to provide stability in the dugout, having overseen the club's rise since taking charge in 2008, and his side will be eager to make a positive start after an inconsistent pre-season that included a victory over WSG Tirol, and losses against Ferencvaros and Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Vestri's presence in Europe represents one of the most remarkable stories of this qualifying round, as the Isafjordur-based club secured their first major trophy by defeating Valur in the 2025 Icelandic Cup final, earning a maiden European qualification despite suffering relegation from the Icelandic top flight later that season.

As a result, Vestri become one of the few clubs to compete in UEFA competition while playing in their nation's second tier.

There was also a managerial change during that rollercoaster campaign, with Jon Thor Hauksson brought in around late September 2025 on an interim basis, as the hierarchy tried to save the club from relegation in the closing stretch of the season, though the drop ultimately could not be avoided.

However, the club made another change in the beginning of 2026, with Daniel Osafo-Badu taking charge and now leading the charge for their first European adventure.

The Icelandic side arrive in Baku unbeaten with some momentum, unbeaten in their last four league matches after beating Afturelding and Aegir before drawing against Throttur Reykjavik and Grindavik, although they currently sit mid-table in the 1. deild karla.

Qarabag FK Europa League form:

Qarabag FK form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

L

Vestri Europa League form:

Vestri form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Qarabag will be without Colombian forward Camilo Duran, who is set to complete a transfer to Celtic, with reports suggesting the striker has left the club's training camp to complete a medical in Scotland.

With Duran set to miss out, Zakaria Sawo is expected to shoulder much of the attacking responsibility, while Marko Jankovic, Badavi Guseynov and Abdellah Zoubir are all likely to feature under the experienced Gurbanov.

Vestri also appear to have a fully fit squad available, with no fresh injury concerns reported ahead of the club's historic European debut.

Head coach Osafo-Badu is expected to rely on the spine of his side, with goalkeeper Marvin Steinarsson set to start behind defenders Konstantin Cheshmedjiev and Gudmundur Einarsson, while forward Emmanuel Duah will be among the visitors' main attacking threats.

Qarabag FK possible starting lineup:

Magomedaliyev; Silva, Mustafazada, Langa, Jafarguliyev; Jankovic, Pedro Bicalho, Zoubir; Kashchuk, Sawo, Cephas

Vestri possible starting lineup:

Steinarsson; Kristjansson, Dias Gomes, Cheshmedjiev, Svavarsson; Gbadamosi, Stensson; Hauksson, Phete, Eydal; Balde Bah

We say: Qarabag FK 3-0 Vestri

Qarabag possess vastly greater European experience, superior individual quality and one of the most formidable home records among clubs entering the qualifying rounds, making them overwhelming favourites to take control of the tie.

Vestri deserve enormous credit for reaching this stage, but stepping up from Iceland's second tier to face regular European competitors represents a significant leap, and it would be a major surprise if the visitors avoided defeat in Baku.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.