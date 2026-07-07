France vs. Morocco: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of World Cup 2026 clash

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 Jul 2026 20:19

After France came out on top in Qatar, they will reconvene with Morocco when the pair clash on Thursday evening at World Cup 2026.

Les Bleus won their semi-final showdown in 2022, ending the Atlas Lions' historic run, and the two-time world champions have yet to taste defeat within 90 minutes against their North African rivals.

Before a keenly anticipated quarter-final tie in Boston, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between them.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

France wins: 4

Draws: 1

Morocco wins: 1

Forever linked both politically and culturally as a result of colonisation, France and Morocco may have a complicated relationship but it has been pretty one-sided on the pitch.

After Les Bleus narrowly won the first official meeting, a 1988 clash at the Tournoi de France, their first friendly fixture came at Marseille's Velodrome in January 1999.

As an all-conquering French team built towards what would be a successful Euro 2000 campaign, Youri Djorkaeff scored the reigning world champions' only goal.

The pair also met twice at the King Hassan II Tournament in Casablanca, a now-defunct event that took place sporadically from 1996 to 2008.

There, the European side lost 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw - with Djorkaeff missing his spot kick - and recorded a 5-1 victory over their North African counterparts.

Then, in late 2007, a late goal for either side capped off a 2-2 friendly draw at Stade de France; it would be 15 years before they met again.

On that occasion, the countries' first competitive encounter carried incredibly high stakes. Paired together in an unexpected World Cup semi-final, underdogs Morocco were riding the crest of a wave.

Though the Atlas Lions had roared into the final four at Qatar 2022, their old foes finally put a stop to that surge, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

Previous meetings

Dec 14, 2022: France 2-0 Morocco (World Cup)

Nov 16, 2007: France 2-2 Morocco (Friendly)

Jun 06, 2000: Morocco 1-5 France (King Hassan II Tournament)

Jan 20, 1999: France 1-0 Morocco (Friendly)

May 29, 1998: Morocco 2-2 France - Morocco win 6-5 on penalties (King Hassan II Tournament)

Feb 05, 1988: France 2-1 Morocco (Tournoi de France)

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