Preview: France vs Morocco - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 Jul 2026 15:50 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 15:55

Eyeing a third consecutive World Cup semi-final, two-time champions France must overcome Morocco in the last eight, as the familiar pair meet in Boston on Thursday.

Whichever side wins a rematch of their 2022 semi will advance to the final four, where either Spain or Belgium would await.

Match preview

Having rolled up their sleeves and survived Paraguay's 'dark arts' in the second knockout round, favourites France are preparing for yet another World Cup quarter-final.

Five straight wins have helped Les Bleus top Group I, then see off Sweden and La Albirroja; while it took a Kylian Mbappe penalty to finally defeat the latter, they have scored 13 goals in the process.

A potent front four of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola has been perfectly supplemented by Desire Doue, whose neat footwork secured that crucial spot-kick against Paraguay.

All overseen by Didier Deschamps, who will bow out after this tournament, France have now won 11 of their last 12 competitive matches - including each of the last seven.

In addition to captaining the 1998 squad that claimed global glory on home turf, Deschamps is set to manage his 25th World Cup game on Thursday, equalling Helmut Schon's longstanding record.

Back in Boston - where Les Bleus previously beat an under-strength Norway side 4-1 - the veteran coach will target his 20th win on football's biggest stage.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / Jose Breton

Meanwhile, Morocco must try to finally beat France at the seventh time of asking, having lost four and drawn two meetings so far.

The only competitive contest took place at Qatar 2022, with a 2-0 semi-final defeat ending the Moroccans' magnificent run at that finals.

Once again, the Atlas Lions have gone five games unbeaten to start a World Cup before running into Les Bleus, as they continue to break new ground for African football.

Ranked seventh in the world, Mohamed Ouahbi's men finished second in Group C before beating the Netherlands on penalties and swatting aside tournament co-hosts Canada.

After a pedestrian start to their last-16 tie, Azzedine Ounahi's second-half brace saw Morocco seize control, and substitute Soufiane Rahimi applied the finishing touch during stoppage time.

As a result, they are unbeaten in 10 straight games since January's controversial Africa Cup of Nations final - but extending that streak could prove their fiercest test yet.

France World Cup form:

W W W W W

France form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Morocco World Cup form:

D W W W W

Morocco form (all competitions):

D D W W W W

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

With his winning goal against Paraguay, France skipper Mbappe moved onto seven for the tournament – level with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in a star-studded Golden Boot race - and he will wear the armband once again.

Now on 19 World Cup goals, the Real Madrid striker is also locked in a fascinating battle with Messi to top the all-time scoring charts.

His head coach is unlikely to make changes to a settled starting XI, as Manu Kone may continue to deputise for Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

Joining Marcus Thuram on the sidelines, the latter was absent from the Paraguay game and has subsequently missed several days training with a thigh injury.

Morocco's main fitness doubt concerns Bayern Munich new boy Ismael Saibari, who impressed during the group stage but was withdrawn early in their last-16 clash.

His hamstring strain could mean that Rahimi fills in up front, while it remains to be seen whether centre-back Chadi Riad is fully fit after making way for Redouane Halhal last time out.

After setting up two goals against Canada, key creator Brahim Diaz holds the all-time African record with four World Cup assists; he has also posted 10 goal involvements for his country this year.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi

We say: France 1-0 Morocco (after extra time)

Extending their head-to-head supremacy, France should sneak past Morocco and into another semi-final - most probably after a tense and tight-fought contest.

With match-winners across the final third, Les Bleus can tame the brave Atlas Lions in Boston, so take a look at Sports Mole's guide to the best World Cup betting sites.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.